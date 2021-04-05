Morning mock draft: Bills select TE in CBS Sports’ latest

The tight end picture in Buffalo would get much more interesting for the Bills if CBS Sports’ latest 2021 NFL Draft projection holds true.

In the outlet’s new mock, the Bills grab Pat Freiermuth off the board. CBS Sports’ guess is one of the first, if not the first time, a tight end went to Buffalo in a 2021 mock draft.

So far in the 2021 pre-draft hype, Kyle Pitts is typically the lone tight end we hear as a first-round pick. In general, tight ends traditionally are not first-round selections at all.

Despite that, the Bills pull the trigger on Freiermuth after Pitts goes at fourth overall. Here’s the breakdown:

The Bills may be taking Freiermuth a bit early here, but he has first-round talent — not to mention he would immediately become the No. 1 tight end in Buffalo. Freiermuth needs to be better at getting separation, but his strength in this offense will be in the red zone — at least for 2021.

As a Round 1 player, Freiermuth would certainly be in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 job in Buffalo, but it’s hard to envision Bills head coach Sean McDermott just handing him one. Dawson Knox and even Jacob Hollister would get their opportunities to take that job.

But the Bills have certainly been in the market for improvement at the position in recent years. Going back, Buffalo pursued Greg Olsen prior to 2020, and recently they reportedly were interested in trading for the Eagles’ Zach Ertz to some degree.

Adding a tight end at the upcoming draft is certainly not out of the realm of possibility for the Bills. But of note: There are no trades in this mock draft. If Freiermuth is on Buffalo’s radar, general manager Brandon Beane might be more interested in trading back to take him.

Freiermuth, a 6-foot-5 target, only played in four games last season. But in 13 games in 2019, he had 43 catches for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. As a freshman, he had eight scores.

Related