Morning mock draft: Bills pick Georgia CB Tyson Campbell via NFL.com

Nick Wojton
1 min read
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has the Bills making a move in their secondary with his latest 2021 NFL Draft mock.

After the first wave of free agency, the Bills end up taking a cornerback in the mock despite recent comments made by general manager Brandon Beane. The selection is Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.

Here’s the breakdown:

Both Campbell and Georgia teammate Eric Stokes had a strong pro day performance and could be in consideration here, as the Bills search for a viable CB2 who can play early.

Last week, Beane said the Bills are currently content with their No. 2 cornerback position. As things currently sit, that training camp battle will be between incumbent Levi Wallace, who was recently re-signed, and 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson.

A three-way battle in training camp would likely ensue with Campball if he was added. The 6-foot-2 corner has great length for a defensive back and The Draft Network says that Campbell plays better in a zone defense as opposed to a man-to-man scheme. Under Sean McDermott’s watch, the Bills have been a heavy zone team which could put Campbell on their early draft radar.

