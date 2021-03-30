Morning mock draft: Bills take pass rusher that opted out

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
In a twist, could the ongoing pandemic help the Bills get a sleeper prospect? That’s a bit of the scenario recently laid out by one NFL insider.

MMQB’s Albert Breer produced his first mock of the 2021 NFL Draft season and in it, Joe Tryon is the pick for the Bills at No. 30 overall in Round 1. Tryon isn’t a guy anyone heard much about in 2020.

That’s because he opted out due to the pandemic, and Breer references that Buffalo might land a sneaky good pick because of that. Here’s the selection’s breakdown:

No. 30 – DE Joe Tyron, Washington

Tryon could wind up being an outstanding value pick. He was a highly productive true sophomore in 2019 that opted out of the 2020 season. And the Bills really could use another edge rusher to give their defensive front some more juice.

While an interesting pick because of his opt out, The Draft Network adds another level of intrigue on Tryon. The outlet pegged him as a guy suited better for a 3-4 defensive front as a linebacker. Buffalo plays with four down linemen on defense in Sean McDermott’s scheme.

However, there is some news that McDermott would like from TDN. Part of their breakdown:

He has true schematic versatility in that he can be an outside LB in an odd front scheme or can gain weight and be a 4-3 defensive end.

That’s exactly where the Bills would put Tryon in their scheme. It’s also truly their biggest need left this offseason for Buffalo

Tryon should be a name to keep in mind as the upcoming draft inches closer because the Bills have admitted to trying to sign JJ Watt, and more recently, a report said Buffalo wanted to sign pass rusher Jarron Reed as well. Both free agents opted to sign elsewhere, so the upcoming draft might be the last chance for the Bills to add to their pass rush before 2021.

