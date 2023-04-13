Morning mock draft: Bills nab Zay Flowers at No. 27 in CBS Sports mock

Zay Flowers looks like a fit in the Buffalo Bills offense, according to CBS Sports.

The outlet released their latest mock projection ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. In it, the Boston College receiving talent is sent to the Bills.

Flowers, a senior, had his best college season in 2022. He recorded 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. All were far and away career-bests for Flowers, who has had pre-draft meetings with the team already.

As a top wideout prospect, Flowers does a lot well. At 5-foot-10, he’s a quick weapon that the Bills offense could use. Specifically, CBS Sports sees him a fit in the slot.

After Cole Beasley’s first departure from Buffalo, the Bills never got the same kind of production out of the slot that they would have hoped. After now-former Bill Isaiah McKenzie and 2022 rookie Khalil Shakir got their looks on the inside last season, Beasley eventually returned himself.

Could Flowers be the answer there? Along with his abilities as a slot target, Flowers also could become a threat as a vertical player in Buffalo’s offense.

Here’s how CBS Sports broke down the Flowers to the Bills selection:

Buffalo’s offense is much different when it has a competent route-runner operating out of the slot. Zay Flowers checks that box and gives the team a high-level talent in that role.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire