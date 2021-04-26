Morning mock draft: Bills land CB, TE in two-rounder

With the 2021 NFL Draft nearly here, our friends at the Draft Wire kicked the week off with a fresh two-round mock. In that, the Buffalo Bills’ two selections split on defense and offense.

DW’s Luke Easterling’s latest projection has the Bills’ picks as cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and tight end Tommy Tremble. While the Bills enter the draft with some flexibility in terms of positions they could select, these two spots are a few of their bigger “need” areas currently.

Here’s a breakdown on both picks:

Round 1, pick No. 30: Asante Samuel Jr. | CB | Florida State

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr (Gannett photo)

Samuel is a name to keep in mind for the Bills as the draft nears. A cornerback, in general, is a smart pick for the Bills, but Samuel is also a player that has reportedly met with the Bills at least twice during the pre-draft run up. When cornerback is brought up for the Bills, it's usually connected to the No. 2 spot across from Tre'Davious White. Samuel could factor in there, but in addition, he can also play nickel. While in some defensive schemes the nickel spot isn’t a starting role, it is in Sean McDermott’s defense. That versatility to play inside and outside is another reason the Bills would be attracted to Samuel’s skills.

Round 2, pick No. 61: Tommy Tremble | TE | Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tommy Tremble (24). Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

And speaking of prospects that the Bills have met with? We have Tremble as well. Tremble could find a fit with the Bills because he's a versatile prospect that can lineup in your traditional tight end set, but also in the backfield. Tremble, like Samuel, is a versatile prospect so... say no more. By now we know McDermott loves such players. Over the last two seasons, Tremble caught 35 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns, and he was widely praised for his work as a blocker in Notre Dame’s scheme.

