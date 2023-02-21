Morning mock draft: Bills land top running back prospect at B/R

After Super Bowl 57, Bleacher Report quickly released their first 2023 NFL draft mock of the offseason. The first-round projection sees the Buffalo Bills address their offense.

With their top selection at No. 27 overall, Buffalo takes Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

It’s not a confusing selection, but potentially not the best one for the way things currently sit for the Bills. Buffalo could stand to add a playmaker on their offense, but any running back in Round 1 is questionable because of last year’s draft.

The Bills might lose Devin Singletary this offseason. He’s a pending free agent. Still, James Cook was the team’s second-round selection at the 2022 draft.

Projecting a team such as the Bills, who don’t really rush the ball much, to use another top pick on a rusher? Seems questionable, but if Singletary leaves and other areas of the offense are addressed before the draft? That could push running back up higher on Buffalo’s list of needs.

Last season, Robinson rushed for 1,580 rushing yards, an average of 6.1 per carry, with 20 total touchdowns in 12 games.

The six-foot back has a big frame at 220 pounds. The Draft Network raves about his build and athleticism. But he has dealt with injuries.

Here’s how B/R’s Derrik Klassen breaks down the pick:

At some point, the Buffalo Bills must take the mantle of the league’s most talented squad and turn it into something of substance. What will it take to finally push the AFC powerhouse from a playoff participant into a Super Bowl winner? The correct answer is someone who legitimately takes pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen. “A true three-down back would do wonders for the Bills offense,” Klassen remarked. “Robinson is clearly the best back in a loaded positional group. “As a runner, it’s tough to find many players with Robinson’s blend of acceleration, balance, and flexibility. He’s got the tools to break tackles in all kinds of ways. As part of the passing game, Robinson excels as a receiver with comfortable hands and holds up well in protection. He’s a complete back, something the Bills have struggled to find during the Josh Allen era.” More often than not, Buffalo’s offense is predicated on Allen making a play, either as a runner or by completing a difficult pass. Robinson is a legitimate top-10 talent regardless of position, with the skill set to affect the offense in both phases. If defenses have to account for someone in and out of the backfield at all times, Allen’s life becomes easier.

Story continues

Related

Morning mock draft: Bills use top pick to protect Josh Allen 10 Bills players who could restructure their contract in 2023 Bills' Josh Allen on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'You have to beat the best'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire