Morning mock draft: Bills make giant selection in Round 1

How about this Bills fans? The largest and scariest player in all of college football joining the Buffalo defensive line.

NFL.com‘s Lance Zierlein released his first mock draft. Buffalo stays put at pick No. 25 and selects senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Georgia.

First, here’s how the pick is broken down:

Adding the run-stuffing, space-eating Davis would shore up the run defense and could help unleash Ed Oliver ‘s true potential at three-technique.

Davis is a menacing 6-foot-6, 340 pound interior lineman who suffocated running backs as part of Georgia’s top defense in the country last season.

Davis received an amount of awards and honors, similar to his size. He is the 2021 Outland Trophy winner, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football, and the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, given to the top defensive player in all of college.

Recent winners of the Bednarik award include Aaron Donald, Jonathan Allen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Josh Allen, Chase Young, and current Bill Tyler Matakevich. In addition, Davis was named a 2021 All-America first-team selection by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, USA Today, ESPN, The Athletic, and CBS.

The Bills have made their defensive line a consistent focus under head coach Sean McDermott. They haven’t seemed to nail it yet, but maybe the addition of a run stopper like Davis could jolt them.

Buffalo has several decisions to make on its defensive line next season with key contributors Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes, and Mario Addison set for free agency.

