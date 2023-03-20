Morning mock draft: Bills fill holes in both backfields in three-round guess

Our friends at Draft Wire conducted a three-round mock draft ahead of the 2023 event. It’s the latest the outlet has dusted off, as it was released following the start of free agency.

What does Buffalo pull off in the mock after their free agency haul?

Here’s the full Bills breakdown from DW’s projection:

27) Buffalo Bills - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

A running back such as Gibbs could firmly be on the Bills’ radar at the draft. However, a first rounder on him might be a stretch.

Some draft analysts consider Gibbs a Round 2 pick. Pro Football Focus mocked Gibbs to the Bills, but in the second round.

Perhaps in an ideal world for Buffalo, Gibbs is taken after a trade back. That could be a realistic option for the Bills. Buffalo heads into this year’s draft with only six selections.

At this time, Texas rusher Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 running back for most draft analysts. In Draft Wire’s mock, Robinson is off the board at No. 21 which leads the Bills to Gibbs with their top pick.

Even so, Gibbs drew a comparison by PFF that could excite. The football analytics outlet see some Alvin Kamara in Gibbs.

Adding the New Orleans Saints running back, or someone like him, to the Bills offense is a tempting idea.

59) Buffalo Bills - S Christopher Smith II, Georgia

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A safety? Why?

Even though the Bills did re-sign Jordan Poyer, a defensive back makes sense. Especially someone like Smith.

The Draft Network describes Smith as a “jack-of-all-trades or Swiss-army knife.” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott loves this type of defensive back. In the short term, Smith could play on some unique packages the Bills run to gain experience.

In the longer term, Buffalo needs to start thinking about replacements for Poyer and Micah Hyde. While Poyer did sign a two-year deal in free agency with the Bills, the team could move on from both players after the 2023 season. Poyer’s new deal has cap savings in it after next year, meanwhile, Hyde enters the final year of his contract.

Story continues

Regardless, that dynamic duo can’t play forever. At some point, Buffalo needs a promising next-man up. The 5-foot-11 DB from Georgia who snagged six interceptions in college could be a strong candidate.

91) Buffalo Bills - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Another SEC and Georgia prospect heads to the Bills to wrap the three-round mock in McClendon.

Traditionally, the Bills like their offensive linemen to be versatile. Pre-college scouting reports say McClendon has that in his game. However, Georgia lined him up at right tackle for nearly all of his career. He played in 79 total snaps in three years at left tackle and that’s it.

If Buffalo takes him, the team probably feels he has the ability to at least kick inside at guard. But time will tell.

One thing McClendon does bring to the tackle is strong pass protection. Pro Football Focus graded him very strongly in his area in 2022, a mark of 82.1 McClendon’s overall mark via PFF last season was a 71.2.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire