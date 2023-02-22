Morning mock draft: Bills go with Bijan Robinson in USA TODAY prediction

The latest connection for the Buffalo Bills to running back Bijan Robinson has come from our friends at USA TODAY.

The rusher from Texas has consistently been linked to the Bills early in the 2023 NFL offseason.

In Round 1, Robinson has been an oft-mocked player to Buffalo at the No. 27 overall selection. As of now, it’s a pick that could make sense, however, we’ll know more as the offseason rolls on.

The Bills might lose Devin Singletary this offseason. He’s a pending free agent. Still, James Cook was the team’s second-round selection at the 2022 draft.

Could Buffalo really use another high selection on a running back? It’s possible, but we have to wait and see if the Bills manage to address other issues first.

Last season, Robinson rushed for 1,580 rushing yards, an average of 6.1 per carry, with 20 total touchdowns in 12 games.

The six-foot back has a big frame at 220 pounds. The Draft Network raves about his build and athleticism. But he has dealt with injuries.

While Cook is still in the fold, USA TODAY‘s Nate Davis makes the case the Robinson is a more all-purpose playmaker.

Here’s the full USAT breakdown on Robinson to the Bills:

This has to be the year Buffalo pulls the trigger on an every-down back to reduce the rushing load on QB Josh Allen, right? Especially with Devin Singletary’s contract expiring? Quite the workhorse, Robinson had more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons and averaged 6.7 yards per touch.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire