Morning mock draft: 2-round projection by Draft Wire sends Bills playmakers

In terms of drafting playmakers, after a down year defensively in 2020, the Bills could certainly stand to add a defensive back at the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

But our friends at Draft Wire used their latest two-round mock to send the Bills playmakers for both sides of the ball. D/W’s Luke Easterling uses Buffalo’s picks in the first round on cornerback Greg Newsome and their next on wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown:

30. Buffalo Bills

Greg Newsome II | CB | Northwestern 61. Buffalo Bills

Amon-Ra St. Brown | WR | USC

Newsome is a player we’ve seen previously mocked to the Bills. According to Pro Football Focus, Newsome only allowed a passer rating of 31.7 in 2020.

In adding Newsome, the Bills would do something new under Sean McDermott. Previously the coach did use a high draft pick, the first of his tenure, on a cornerback, Tre’Davious White. Since then, it’s been a revolving door of veterans across from White. That’s had mixed results.

So far the Bills have Levi Wallace and 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson battling for playing time at the No. 2 cornerback spot in McDermott’s defense. Newsome would allow the Bills to solidify and longer-term player in the role for the first time, but he certainly would not just be handed the job.

In St. Brown, the Bills would add a player that could move around their offense. The 6-foot-1 target has experience lining up in the slot even, according to The Draft Network. Cole Beasley will still be the prominent figure there for the Bills moving forward, but St. Brown could be a longer-term option.

In six game last season for USC, St. Brown had 41 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns. The year prior, St. Brown surpasses the 1,000-yard plateau (1,042).

