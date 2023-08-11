The Morning After: Malik Cunningham sparks Patriots in 20-9 loss

The Morning After, and football, is officially back after the New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans on Thursday night in Foxborough.

Even though the Patriots lost the exhibition match 20-9, there were some things to build upon and be excited about as the team treads forward to their Sept. 10 regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots offense stalled early playing behind an inexperienced offensive line. They’re still working through the details on offense, but it is improved from last season. So there’s hope the unit can be better down the stretch.

Here are some observations from Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Offensive line depth is absolutely brutal

The Patriots offensive line has been a work in progress all spring and throughout training camp. New line coach Adrian Klemm has been piecing together a banged-up unit to this point, but it hasn’t clicked.

The Patriots’ depth looked outmatched against the backup Texans defensive line, and it begs the question: Should the Patriots make a move to bolster the line?

With health a question for concern among Trent Brown, Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, I mentioned in a previous article that the Patriots could at least sure up one tackle slot with a trade for a disgruntled tackle currently playing for an AFC playoff contender.

Another option is to move Onwenu to right tackle, where he played his rookie year out of necessity. Although he is the Patriots’ best guard, he is their second best tackle on the roster. And right guard is easier to patch together with a depth piece than tackle.

If the Patriots can sure up right and left tackle with a healthy Onwenu and Brown, their offense would look a lot better than it did on Thursday night.

Malik Cunningham should be QB3

At first, I thought, let’s pump the brakes on Cunningham’s impressive fourth quarter as a quarterback. But the more I thought about it, the more I want Cunningham as the No. 3 option.

Cunningham offers a more complete package compared to veteran Trace McSorley, and he has positional versatility, as he is currently being developed as a receiver.

Cunningham’s skills should translate to the scout team, allowing the defense to truly prepare for dual threat quarterbacks that have given them troubles in the past. Not to mention, the new rule that allows the Patriots to carry a third quarterback on gameday as the emergency option.

In a situation where there is an emergency quarterback, I think I would rather have someone like Cunningham, who could make that emergency offense dynamic and unique.

There are also more opportunities for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to get creative with packages where Cunningham is on the field as a receiver that can run, pass or catch.

"Pop" Douglas has a real role that he earned

Demario Douglas has done a fantastic job since being drafted to climb the depth chart, and many, including myself, were excited to see him play in the preseason opener. However, Douglas saw just two offensive snaps all night, and that is actually a better development than it seems.

Coach Bill Belichick mentioned in his press conference that players who played less in practice got more run on the field. However, Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills played four series. Douglas was seemingly non-existent on offense. To me, it means he truly earned a role in the offense.

Tyquan Thornton, on the other hand, played significant snaps, meaning Douglas has likely surpassed him on the depth chart in the team’s eyes. While Douglas sat with starters, Thornton worked with the second and third units.

If we can take anything away from training camp, it’s the fact that Douglas is a real player, and the hype is real surrounding his strong camp thus far. Joint practices will be the first real test for “Pop” Douglas next week.

Help wanted at running back

I know the Patriots’ offensive line struggled mightily in this game, but even so, I wasn’t impressed with any of the running back depth. It is clear that the team needs to fill the backup role with an NFL veteran behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

One name the Patriots have been linked to is Ezekiel Elliott, and after last night, they should be considering adding either him or another veteran playmaker soon. Making the best decision for the team has always been coach Bill Belichick’s motto, and right now, that is addressing glaring holes with capable veterans.

