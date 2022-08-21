The morning after Jaguars’ third preseason loss

Losing football isn’t much fun to watch, but with a squad of young talent at their disposal, the Jacksonville Jaguars did their best to keep their fans entertained as they lost their third consecutive preseason game. Their second and third stringers showed signs of life in the second half that were squandered by an E.J. Perry interception late in the fourth quarter that doomed the team to yet another losing effort.

While the Jaguars are rebuilding, struggles are to be expected, but they sure are frustrating for fans who just want to see their team win. Here are some insights from the third preseason loss that might shed some light on where Jacksonville stands with just one more exhibition before the regular season:

Special teams is a liability until further notice

At least the punt coverage guys looked good against Pittsburgh. With the exception of an expertly downed punt inside the five yard line in the second half, the Jaguars’ special teams unit looked awful as returners had a hard time hanging onto the ball and kicker Ryan Santoso missed two decisive kicks. It’d be one thing if the team lost because of their inability to score on offense or if the defense was a sieve in all four quarters, but to lose because of special teams play is absolutely brutal.

If they don’t get the third phase of the game figured out. expect more gut-wrenching losses in the regular season.

Defensive toughness was the lone bright spot vs. Steelers

There was never any doubt about how stacked this Jacksonville defense is on paper, but they exceeded all expectations against Pittsburgh this weekend. Allowing just 279 yards of total offense, the Jaguars showcased just how impressive they could be in the regular season. They’ll want to figure out how to maximize the elite pass rush they possess up front next week against Atlanta but, as it stands now, the defense should be able to keep Jacksonville’s playoff hopes alive with halfway-competent help from the offense.

Trevor Lawrence has to score touchdowns

Pittsburgh kept Trevor Lawrence contained with ease last night, which was a bad look for the Jaguars’ quarterback with just one more game before the regular season. Jacksonville paid an ungodly amount of money to Christian Kirk in the offseason and has some well-above-average playmakers around the second-year signal caller. It is now incumbent on Lawrence to prove he can make this offense work. He was held scoreless in the first half against the Steelers, so expect the coaching staff to make a point to change up the game plan on Thursday against the Falcons.

