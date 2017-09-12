The Morning Huddle: Why Were NFL Quarterbacks So Bad in Week 1?

When Alex Smith, Jared Goff, and Sam Bradford are leading passing categories, you know something has gone awry—even if we are just one week into the season. Despite Bradford’s sterling Monday night showing, quarterbacks put up the worst combined Week 1 passer rating since 2012. And when it came to actually scoring through the air, they scored the fewest touchdowns per game than any opening group since 2010. Yes, some truly putrid performances brought down those numbers. But even Pro Bowlers and MVPs (Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson) were mediocre at best. Why?

1. Bad Quarterbacks. If we assume a QB is in his prime from age 27 through 31, then we only had nine such players start on Sunday (Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, Kirk Cousins, Mike Glennon, Andy Dalton, Brian Hoyer, and Scott Tolzien). That leaves a lot of young and old signal-callers, the types prone to inconsistency. Plus, QB quality usually decreases over the course of the season as injuries mount. Uh oh.

2. Bad Offensive Lines. There were more sacks per game in Week 1 than in any opening weekend since 2011. That could be the result of teams prioritizing pass rush in today’s NFL or of new blocking units failing to congeal in time for the regular season. Either way, it could prevent us from seeing high-level football if the issues continue. Jenny Vrentas dives deeper into the topic by looking at the Giants and Seahawks’ failure to score a touchdown on Sunday.

3. Bad Matchups. Rodgers had to face a stacked Seahawks front seven. Dak Prescott battled with a Giants defense that should finish among the league’s best. Same with Drew Brees against Minnesota. Maybe once those guys get to face more manageable opponents, they’ll get back on track. How’s that for, uh . . . optimism?

But that still leaves last year’s top two MVP finishers and Super Bowl combatants: Tom Brady (lowest completion percentage since 2006) and Matt Ryan (avoided his first scoreless outing since 2015—and possibly an upset loss to Chicago—with a touchdown toss in the fourth quarter). To find out what went wrong with them, I turned to The MMQB’s resident film expert, Andy Benoit. You can hear him every week on The MMQB 10 Things Podcast.

FELDMAN: Andy, what did the Chiefs and Bears do to limit these two QBs?

BENOIT: For Brady, the Chiefs frequently rushed three and dropped eight into coverage. Corners Marcus Peters and Terrance Mitchell were winning one-on-one outside, so the overloaded coverage really clogged the middle of the field. That reduced New England's passing attack, and it didn't help that top interior receiver Julian Edelman was out.

For Atlanta, the Bears took away the run and played a lot of their usual two-deep coverages. Ryan was compelled to check it down often, and the Falcons never got into the dynamic downfield route combinations that defined them last year.

FELDMAN: Will Brady and Ryan—and their offenses—rebound?

BENOIT: It's too soon to panic. The Patriots and Falcons are two well-oiled machines. It'll be interesting to see how the Falcons do under new OC Steve Sarkisian. The jury could be out on that for a few more weeks.

FELDMAN: What else has jumped out to you as you’ve started looking at Week 1 QB play?

BENOIT: It hasn't been all bad quarterbacking. Alex Smith was tremendous against New England—much more aggressive than he typically is. Matthew Stafford was also textbook in his pocket mechanics against Arizona. Defenses got the better of the offenses in Week 1 overall, but the NFL is still a passing league. I would be surprised if things don't stabilize soon.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

* * *

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Gary Gramling and Andy Benoit discuss Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton … Peter King’s MMQB … and more in our archive.

LATER TODAY ON THE MMQB: Michael Beller provides his fantasy rankings … Jacob Feldman—well, this is an awkward use of the third person!—evaluates a modern running back resurgence … the staff publishes its power rankings … and more. Stay tuned.

* * *

PRESS COVERAGE

View photos Chargers rookie Younghoe Koo had a game-tying field goal blocked at the end of Week 1's best game. More