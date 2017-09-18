The Morning Huddle: The NFL’s Hollywood Script Is a Comedy of Errors

The NFL may want to look into the cost of Hollywood extras. The league played two games in Los Angeles on Sunday for the first time since 1995, but someone forgot to tell the fans. The Chargers failed to sell out their 27,000-seat StubHub Center. Across town, the Rams didn’t fare much better. Official attendance at the Coliseum was 56,612. Worst of all: the teams combined to attract fewer fans than USC did the night before for its Coliseum showdown with Texas (84,714).

So far the NFL’s script is playing out like a comedy of errors.

The Chargers had a chance to win as time expired—and for a moment it seemed like they did. Down 19-17 with a minute to go, Philip Rivers led his team 54 yards over six plays, giving Younghoe Koo a chance to kick a 44-yard game-winning field goal. As the ball sailed through the end zone, a stadium cannon was fired and the “crowd” went wild. Just one small detail: the ball sailed wide right. And the screaming crowd? It was largely comprised of Dolphins fans. But don’t blame the cannon operator; Rivers was similarly confused in his new home. “I heard the roar before I saw the official’s signal,” he said. “I wasn’t sure which roar it was.”

Meanwhile, across town . . .

With just under two minutes remaining and his team trailing by seven, Jared Goff got the ball back and had a chance to make a statement. The Rams QB did exactly that . . . by throwing an interception on the first snap of the drive, sealing a 27-20 loss.

Whether L.A. fans were dissuaded by the $100 parking prices, or the negative billboards and flying banners, all those who stayed home can’t regret their choice after seeing how the games unfolded. The Chargers and Rams now limp into Week 3 a combined 1-3. The moral to this story? Hollywood loves winners.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

* * *

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Peter King's MMQB ... Gary Gramling freaks out over Week 2 ... Michael Beller tells you who to snap up in your fantasy league ... and more in our archive.

LATER TODAY ON THE MMQB: Jenny Vrentas covers tonight's Lions-Giants game ... The 10 Things podcast discusses Week 2 ... and more. Stay tuned.

* * *

PRESS COVERAGE

View photos Two first-half touchdowns from Devonta Freeman helped turn the Falcons' first game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a celebration. More

1. Falcons 34, Packers 23. What was supposed to be the best game of the week was pretty much over at halftime. Atlanta jumped out to a 24-7 lead in its new stadium, though Aaron Rodgers managed to make it interesting in the fourth quarter.

2. Broncos 42, Cowboys 17. Here's a prediction: Denver will rise the most in this week's The MMQB Power Poll after Trevor Siemian, unfazed by a lengthy weather delay, threw four touchdowns, and C.J. Anderson rumbled for 118 yards. Maybe most encouraging was the Broncos’ run defense, which took its lumps last year but held Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on nine carries. Yes, you read that right.

3. Dolphins 19, Chargers 17. The Chargers' curse continues. Once again, Rivers did everything he needed to put the team in position to win—and came away with a loss. The Dolphins’ offense played well (Jay Cutler: 230 yards passing, one touchdown; Jay Ajayi: 122 yards rushing), but it was kicker Cody Parkey who did most of the scoring, with four field goals.

4. Patriots 36, New Orleans 20. Tom Brady refound his form in the Superdome, joining Warren Moon as the only QBs to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns after turning 40. But it wasn't all good news for New England: Rob Gronkowski left the game with a groin injury, though he said "I'm good" afterwards. So are the Pats, it seems, just like we all expected.

View photos Tight end Travis Kelce's leaping go-ahead touchdown was the highlight of a wild win for Kansas City. More