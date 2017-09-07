The Morning Huddle: Football's Back, Finally!

You can almost hear NBC’s drums and trumpets now. In a matter of hours, I will be off to Gillette Stadium—where I’ll be composing tomorrow’s newsletter—and soon the 2017 football season will be underway. Until then, here are three things to watch for tonight.

1. Roger Goodell on the Big Screen

At some point on Thursday night, the NFL commissioner’s visage will appear on the stadium Jumbotron. This is his first legitimate appearance at Gillette Stadium since the 2014 AFC Championship Game that spawned Deflategate. (He showed up for one preseason game last month; afterwards, diehards wanted a lifetime ban for three fans who took a photo with Goodell.) The crowd’s reaction will go exactly as expected: poorly, with fans waving towels featuring Roger as a clown. I’m sure NFL employees will make sure Goodell isn’t involved in other viral moments during the night, but that clip has a good chance of being the most talked-about takeaway if the game isn’t thrilling.

2. Tom Brady and His Newest Weapons

New England has been tight-lipped regarding Thursday’s banner-raising ceremony (one detail that has come out: the Patriots remodeled their stadium so it can accommodate six more championship banners to go with the current five), but the reveals I’m most excited about will come later. Can Brandin Cooks really be a “Randy Moss-like threat”? What will Bill Belichick do with Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead—and what do their additions mean for the incumbent running backs? Above all, how will a 40-year-old Tom Brady look?

3. Andy Reid’s Revenge?

Here’s an interesting subplot this year (maybe just to me). There seems to be a consensus quartet of challengers to the Pats’ AFC hegemony—Pittsburgh, Oakland, Kansas City, and Tennessee—and each is coached by someone with an extensive history facing Belichick. Mike Tomlin failed once again to get past New England in last year’s playoffs, while Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey and Andy Reid have struggled against him going back to the mid-2000s. Mularkey coached AFC East rival Buffalo; Reid was outfoxed in Super Bowl XXXIX; and Del Rio’s two best Jags teams were both bounced by Belichick and Brady. So will any of them flip this script?

Probably not. The Chiefs enter this game a nearly double-digit underdog, and they are 0-6 this century in Foxborough. But Kansas City brings with them a four-part plan on defense and an X-factor on offense. Can they prove the old adage: New year, new you?

1. Michael Bennett says that Las Vegas police roughly apprehended him and put a gun to his face outside of a nightclub last month, threatening that they would “blow my f****** head off.” “My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls,” Bennett wrote on Twitter. “Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her? I kept asking the officers ‘What did I do?’” TMZ released footage of the event soon after.

At The MMQB, Jonathan Jones broke down the video and its significance while Ben Baskin got Michael Bennett Sr.’s reaction to the story. Elsewhere, Colin Kaepernick called the officers’ alleged actions “disgusting and unjust,” and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tweeted his support for Bennett, writing that he hoped the incident would inspire people “to stand for change.” On Instagram, Bennett’s brother, Martellus, revealed that the night’s events left him “in one of the saddest places ever.” In the afternoon, Bennett spoke during a five-minute press conference at the team facility, saying, “I hate to be up here at this moment . . . I didn’t ask for this.”