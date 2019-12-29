Morning After: Everything you may have missed from the Blazers loss to the Lakers

The Blazers had lost two in a row, the Lakers had lost four in a row, and the two clashed at Moda Center in an attempt to right their respective ships.

Coach Stotts rolled out a new starting-five to combat the Lakers tall lineup, giving Skal Labisierre the start next to Hassan Whiteside. The new-look five got off to a good start, but the good feeling didn't last long.

Just three minutes into the action Labisierre motioned to the bench for a sub, fouled LeBron James, and limped back to the locker room. He did not return due to a left knee injury.

Down a man, the Blazers battled the Lakers to the bitter end. Damian Lillard scored a game-high 31 points, while Hassan Whiteside had a 19 point, 16 rebound double-double.

Portland did everything it could but LeBron, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lake Show were just too much for the injury-depleted Blazers to overcome.

The Lakers snapped their losing streak, while the Blazers dropped their third game in a row.

Final Score: Lakers 128 - Blazer 120.

QUOTABLES:

Damian Lillard on how tough it is to see another player go down with an injury:

I mean, it's tough any time you lose a teammate to an injury. Just because you don't know how serious it could be or how much time he'll miss. It's a guy who's been in our rotation all season. It hurts even more especially with us already dealing with so many injuries. Coach Stotts on assessing Anfernee Simons:

No, I think you evaluate them on their play and get better and grow from the experience. We played at Golden State and they have a bunch of young guys out there and lost to them convincingly, so I don't think it matters who you are up against. You just play as best as you can and learn from it.

Crew Cheif Pat Fraher on controversial foul call on Anthony Tolliver:

The foul call was initially called by Matt [Myers] and when Coach Stotts challenged the play the crew chief [Fraher] is responsible for looking at the play. Upon review, from the baseline angle we saw the defender, Tolliver, run up behind a vulnerable airborne shooter, being LeBron, and make illegal contact with his left knee to the left foot of LeBron.

BEST OF SOCIAL:

Absolutely embarrassing performance by these officials tonight in Portland. Can't wait to hear post game sound. — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) December 29, 2019

THAT'S A NO CALL!?!?



DWIGHT SHOULD BE GONE!!!!!



— Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) December 29, 2019

Props to Melo for getting that Tech. Should have been a foul and probably a flagrant on Dwight. — Eric Ringering (@ringering45) December 29, 2019

The following Pool Report from Dec 28 LAL@POR game is posted at https://t.co/m6389K11Mg. pic.twitter.com/F3w1NjNw8W — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 29, 2019

Skal limping bad... Motions to the bench for a sub... Fouls LeBron to get a dead ball and heads straight to locker room. Appeared to be grabbing around the outside of his left knee. — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) December 29, 2019

That was the most ridiculous whistle... But that's the LeBron effect



Stotts is challenging it



— Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) December 29, 2019

Terry Stotts is challenging LeBron's flop pic.twitter.com/hItZ7EyZYt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 29, 2019

