The Morning After: Enjoy the milestones, they won’t matter in a week

We’ve seen and heard all about the milestones the Buffalo Bills have reached after their first four games in 2021.

For a second, we won’t take anything away from them. The Bills (3-1) have been an impressive bunch.

At the top, Buffalo has outscored their opponents 118-21 in their past three games.

All 21 of those points against come via the Washington Football Team. The Bills shutout the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, respectively, in Week 2 and 4.

In back-to-back games, the Bills put up a “40 burger.” For the first time since 1990, Buffalo scored 40 points on offense in consecutive games.

That’s helped the Bills score 134 so far this season. The Dolphins and New England Patriots, combined together, have scored 133.

Such lopsided statistics have allowed Buffalo to earn a plus-90, by far the best in the league. The Arizona Cardinals are in second at plus-55.

#Shoutout: The @buffalobills currently lead the #NFL in point differential, points allowed and are tied for second in points scored. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7wThAEgZ1r — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2021

The Bills won’t apologize for who they’ve had to play so far nor should they… it’s been a couple of lackluster teams. But that point differential and slew of other stats won’t mean anything if Buffalo doesn’t find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

The upcoming Bills-Chiefs matchup has been circled on the schedules of every fan and player alike, even if those in the locker room deny that. Everyone knows that’s the truth.

It’s time for the Bills to assert themselves as the better Super Bowl contender.

For those who forgot, the last time these to met in the AFC title game it was a 38-24 win for Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes just finished putting up a 42 spot on the Philadelphia Eagles which should make for an electric game on Sunday. Of the past few times these two have met, this feels like Buffalo’s best moment to prove they can top KC.

The Chiefs are surprisingly 2-2 and the winner of this head-to-head meeting will see their team receive a massive playoff boost. The winner would get the tiebreaker on the other in terms of home-field advantage in a potential postseason matchup.

If you don’t think that’s huge, just think about this. The Bills have the same about of wins over the Mahomes-led Chiefs and they have playoff wins on the road under Sean McDermott. None.

But it’s not going to be easy at all for the Bills. They’ve got injuries on defense via the likes of safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Taron Johnson and linebacker Matt Milano.

If they can’t go, the Bills will face Kansas City playmakers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, who combined for 22 catches, 290 yards and two touchdowns in that last meeting. Quarterback Josh Allen also had a couple of his low points of an otherwise MVP-like 2020 against the Chiefs.

It’s time for the Bills to overcome their biggest roadblock… but patience is a virtue. How are we supposed to wait an entire week and all the way until Sunday Night Football to see these two teams go toe-to-toe? Criminal.

Too bad they can’t just line ’em up today.

