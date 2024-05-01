Morning drop-ins return to Jerry Cline Tennis Facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is celebrating National Tennis Month with the return of “morning drop-in” at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility.

Anyone interested in playing tennis can pay $5 for 2.5 hours of play (doubles or singles) over three rounds and a new can of balls.

Drop-ins will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m., starting on May 14. A minimum intermediate skill level is required to qualify, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

