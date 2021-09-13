The Morning Drip (9/13): Just take the win, Michigan football fans!

Every weekday morning (afternoon in this case, since it took so long to render and upload), WolverinesWire publisher Isaiah Hole shares his thoughts about the latest happenings with Michigan football, whether it be talking about the games, the roster, the latest news or tertiary items. Get your day started right with The Morning Drip, presented by WolverinesWire.

In today’s episode, we discuss the game plan and win over Washington and why Michigan football fans who are upset about the 31-10 victory need to just relax and take the win!

Related

Opinion: Why running the football is Michigan’s official identity Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins credit OL for Michigan’s run game success Why Michigan football ran the ball over and over and over vs. Washington

So grab a cup of coffee, and dig into what’s going on with the Michigan Wolverines along with WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole, every single weekday!