The Morning Drip (10/20): Why it’s OK for some Michigan football units to not be ‘elite’
There has to be a little nuance with some things.
There has to be a little nuance with some things.
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Naomi Osaka continues to serve up beauty inspiration. Fresh off a US Open appearance, the 24-year-old tennis star is taking some time to recharge as she vacations in Greece and Italy.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka shared a sweet photo of herself as a baby to mark her 24th birthday, which she […] The post Naomi Osaka celebrates 24th birthday with rare photo: ‘Kobe year’ appeared first on TheGrio.
The move comes weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed. In a redacted version of a letter dated Monday, James said the Office of the Attorney General "was in possession of evidence of unlawfully selling or offering for sale securities and/or commodities". James filed a lawsuit in February to shut down Coinseed for allegedly defrauding thousands of investors, including by charging hidden trading fees and selling "worthless" digital tokens.
He’s caught bigger fish, he says, but never anything so unique.
Even as far back as the 1900s, folks thought it was hilarious to pose their kitty cats in human clothes and take pictures of them. The post Century Old Photos of Cats Dressed in Human Clothes Are Hilarious appeared first on Nerdist.
Central Bedfordshire council wrote an email to parents in the district recommending their children don't watch the show on social media.
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Hardly a surprise...
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
An eventful college football season has completed Week 7, which means its time to start handing out first-half awards for players, coaches and teams.
What's the difference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has an interesting answer.
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by USC vs Notre Dame, Clemson at Pitt, and Tennessee at Alabama
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski do their best to guide you through waiver wire pickups and drops that might help your fantasy football team get through the Week 7 byes for the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars. Yikes!
Whenever the health of a starter at any position dips below 100 percent, the team must ask itself when and if it makes more sense to go with a backup who has no injuries over the starter who does. In Cleveland, given the recent performances of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who suffered a left shoulder injury [more]
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23
LSU is already paying Orgeron's $16.9 million buyout. How much more will the coaching change cost?
Mayfield won't play through his torn labrum after all.
Baker Mayfield's streak of 53 consecutive starts with the Cleveland Browns will end Thursday night, when Case Keenum fills in.
Last weekend threw us for more surprises. Here's the latest on the bowl projections for the Big Ten and Playoff picks as well.
The evidence is hiding in plain sight. The question is whether Lions coach Dan Campbell will actually pull the trigger. On Sunday, Campbell called out Jared Goff by name, publicly. On Monday, Campbell said he’s “going to shake things up here a little bit.” On Tuesday, it’s possible that the shakeup will encompass the quarterback position. [more]