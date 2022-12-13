The Morning After: Did Week 14 win change season outlook for Patriots?

The Morning After is here, and the New England Patriots find themselves sitting at 7-6 after a 27-13 primetime victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Throughout the early portion of the game, Patriots fans, including myself, fell into the “here we go again” mindset, as the Patriots struggled heavily against a lackluster Cardinals team.

Colt McCoy pulling out an upset looked like it was going to be the latest storyline, as he stepped up admirably for the injured Kyler Murray. Not only was he able to make some good throws, but the Patriots had no answer for running back James Connor early on.

At halftime, the game was tied 13-13, and then the Patriots made the necessary adjustments that seemingly sealed the game, shutting out the Cardinals in the second half.

One thing is for sure: The Patriots are still on thin ice offensively, and things need to change if they hope to go on a run in these last four games against tough opponents.

Things are still at a standstill after last night, but let’s get into this week’s leftover notes.

Josh Uche and Matthew Judon cannot be stopped

Josh Uche and Matthew Judon saved the day with multiple pressures and 4.5 sacks combined as the Patriots defense shut down the Cardinals and McCoy’s efforts.

Judon and Uche should both be considered Pro-Bowlers after their string of performances this season. Both are now over the 10-sack mark, and this is the first time in a long time that the Patriots have had a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

Uche is a bright spot for the defense given his young age and the fact that the Patriots selected him as a raw pass-rusher with upside in 2020. He has really come along this season and has seen increased opportunities as he has improved mightily against the run.

Judon has continued his tear since being signed by the Patriots in 2021, and the pair of edge rushers are beginning to strike fear in opposing offensive lines.

Patriots OL handled business, for the most part

The Patriots offensive line gave Mac Jones more time to throw, and it showed in the second half. Trent Brown seemed to struggle again, even against a weak Cardinals defensive line, and Connor McDermott held his own starting for Isaiah Wynn at right tackle.

Although the offensive front held its own, they were facing a bottom-tier defensive line. So they clearly need to continue to build their success through the remaining of the season.

The Patriots could make a run here with better offensive line play giving concepts time to develop more than behind the line of scrimmage.

Rookie RBs save the day

Rookie RBs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris seized their opportunities given due to injuries suffered by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Both rookies scored their first NFL touchdowns, and Strong Jr. specifically showed his explosiveness and speed with a 44-yard run in the second half.

The Patriots owe a lot of credit for the victory to the rookies because without their performance, it is likely the offense would have stalled out.

Missing your WR1, WR2, RB1, RB2 and starting right tackle is not a sufficient way to win a game, but the two young running backs filled in nicely and allowed the Patriots to mix in play-action and passing plays.

