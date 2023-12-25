The Morning After…Did Patriots ruin Christmas with win over Broncos?

Before Santa Claus’ sleigh left the North Pole, the New England Patriots were pulling off a Christmas miracle at Mile High on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

After blowing a 16-point lead, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe led the offense on a game-winning drive that was bookended by an improbable 56-yard field goal from rookie kicker Chad Ryland. The win officially knocked the Broncos out of the playoff hunt and helped the Patriots improve to 2-2 with Zappe as the starter this season.

Typically, a victory would have generated an overall rush of excitement for a team, but the Patriots also potentially knocked themselves out of a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

If the season ended today, they would be picking at No. 4 overall, which could put them out of the running for one of the top quarterbacks.

Some fans would rather not tank and win as many games as possible, while others were hoping the team would lose games to have a shot at landing either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in the draft. The issue has split the fan base right down the middle with two more games left to play.

Here are some leftover notes from Sunday’s game:

The excitement is understandable, but a win doesn't help the Patriots long-term

It’s important to note off the top that there’s no such thing as tanking in the NFL. Players and coaches are constantly being evaluated on performance, and they aren’t going to give up their jobs or positions by willingly throwing games. Where the team drafts at in 2024 is the last thing Patriots players were thinking about on Sunday.

The win obviously boosts team morale, and it was a great Christmas present for fans that have suffered through the worst season in the Bill Belichick era. But it also doesn’t help the Patriots in the long run.

By beating the Broncos, they have made the path towards improving in 2024 significantly more difficult. They could potentially miss out on drafting Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and possibly even Jayden Daniels, who continues to climb in mock draft projections.

Is another year of uncertainty at quarterback worth it for the one night of Christmas cheer? I’ll let you be the judge of that one.

Christian Barmore is going to make a lot of money

When healthy, Christian Barmore has the potential to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. If you don’t believe me, just ask Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent Christmas Eve running for his life from No. 90.

By the end of the night, Barmore had seven tackles, three sacks and four quarterback hits. It was a game-wrecking performance that might be looked back on as his coming-out party for an inevitable blockbuster deal. Granted, Barmore has played well all season, but this was the game that truly solidified him as a potential NFL superstar-caliber player.

The Patriots are expected to have plenty of money to spend in the offseason, and some of it should go towards locking Barmore up long-term. His price will only get higher from here on out.

Having an elite playmaker that can consistently threaten with pressure up the middle is invaluable. The fact that Barmore is only 24 years old with his best years still ahead is something the Patriots can’t afford to pass up.

Chad Ryland gets his redemption moment

Nearly every Patriots fan watching the game had to assume it was heading into overtime the moment Chad Ryland trotted out onto the field to attempt a 56-yard field goal.

Ryland missed badly on a 47-yarder that elicited a not so thrilling response from coach Bill Belichick, and he also whiffed on an extra point. It was another ugly night of kicking for the fourth-round draft pick out of Maryland.

But he made up for it in a big way by kicking the game-winner at Mile High against the Broncos. Look, consistency is clearly a problem with Ryland, and this kick doesn’t magically erase those issues. However, he deserves a ton of credit for his ability to fight through all of those frustrations and make the big kick with the game on the line.

It was a special play worthy of praise.

Now, the hope is that Ryland can build some momentum and confidence from that made field goal and carry it with him moving forward.

Patriots are clearly better with Bailey Zappe at QB

There’s an argument to be made that the Patriots would have a better record overall if they started Bailey Zappe earlier in the season. No, they wouldn’t be a playoff team or threaten to win the AFC East division. Let’s not get too crazy with the Zappe love.

But there’s been clear evidence that the team functions better overall with him under center. That obviously isn’t good news for Mac Jones, who lost his starting job late in the season.

However, it could be good news for coach Bill Belichick, when it comes to arguments for him to stick around in 2024.

The Patriots have won their last two straight road games with Zappe under center, and both were upsets over the Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. They were even competitive in the losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

If they remain competitive against the Buffalo Bills and beat the New York Jets at home in the regular season finale, things could get really interesting when Belichick and owner Robert Kraft meet at the table. Firing Belichick isn’t shaping up to be the easy decision some expected.

