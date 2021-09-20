The Morning After: Critics make Bills’ blowout of Dolphins more impressive

The Buffalo Bills routed the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 to the tune of a 35-0 win.

An utter dismantling of the team that, for a brief time after the season-opening weekend, was at the top of the AFC East.

After all that was on Sunday, it feels like Buffalo reclaimed what is theirs: The division throne… by a large margin.

Of course a division crown is not won in Week 2. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was just blue collar enough to point out to his teammates in the locker room following the game that there’s 15 more outings left in 2021.

It still feels like such a way and not just because of the scoreboard. Rather, because of the finer details.

During the Allen era, the Bills have now topped the Dolphins five-straight times. It was a Charles Clay drop away from being the sixth, even.

But the biggest feeling after Buffalo’s win is how awkward it comes off. Observers of the team have plenty of critiques of the Bills’ efforts.

Yes, a 35-0 win in the NFL, is being met with some critics.

Most of those are pointing to the team’s offense. Again: Yes, following a 35-0 win in a game where the defense and special teams did not contribute any of the points being put up.

Allen himself wasn’t great as he was 17-for-33 passing for 179 yards. He added two touchdown throws and an interception in the contest.

No one else offensively blew the doors off this one, either.

The team’s best playmaker was likely running back Devin Singletary who had 82 yards rushing but 46 of them came on one play, his touchdown run. Fellow rusher Zack Moss had two scores himself but also put the ball on the ground and appeared to be benched for a short time.

Critique all you want, but this shows one overlying good thing. That the Bills can win, and win big, without Allen or the team being at its best.

Someone like the Kansas City Chiefs will require Buffalo to have everyone firing on all cylinders. Naturally the opponent losing their starting quarterback is a difficult circumstance for them as well.

But good teams find a way to get the job done.

Great teams excel such expectations and that’s exactly what the Bills feel like they did in Week 2.

