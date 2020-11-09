The Morning After: Can the Bills be a modern-day NFL contender?

The Bills won a massive, statement contest against the Seahawks in Week 9.

Entering Sunday, Buffalo (7-2) had no wins against promising teams in 2020. Sean McDermott had only beat three playoff teams in his entire tenure as the team’s head coach, even. In beating the Seahawks (6-2), a fourth is likely added to the list.

There’s an exciting feeling following that victory as there should be. Buffalo earned it over a Super Bowl contender who is the leader of what many call the best division in football, the NFC West.

In the same light, do the Bills need to do more of this? Yes… but what thought intrigues the most following the 44-34 win over the Seahawks is… can the Bills do more of this, but in the same way?

Over the course of… not just their playoff drought, but even the first few years under McDermott’s watch, the Bills were a defense-first team. Sunday’s game was anything but that.

Just look at the scoreboard… The Bills put up 44 points on Pete Carroll‘s team. The “Legion of Boom” is a thing of the past. Way in the past. But that was still the most points a Carroll team had ever allowed.

Say what you want about Carroll and the Seahawks, but they’re Super Bowl winners and have been to the game twice under his watch. The Bills knocked his team around more than anyone else ever has.

Now can the Bills keep up such a trend? That’d certainly be something exciting and new to see in Buffalo. The Bills defense wasn’t great, but they weren’t terrible, either. Seattle QB Russell Wilson turned the ball over four times, but in the same thought, he also put a 34 spot up on the scoreboard.

While all wins don’t look the same, they do in the record books. A 6-3 win? The Bills are 7-2 in the standings A 44-34 win? The Bills are 7-2 in the standings.

Buffalo’s shown a willingness to sling the ball all season long, but their efforts at doing so got a massive confidence boost on Sunday. The Seahawks have a bad defense, the worst in the NFL statistically, and the Bills exploited that.

Buffalo QB Josh Allen tied a career-day mark with 415 passing yards with four total touchdowns. Stefon Diggs was elite on the outside once again as the wideout had nine catches for 112 yards.

The Bills did exploit the Seahawks in Week 9… and saying it and doing it are two totally different things. Kudos to Buffalo for handling business.

But while just being excited following the win for the sake of it being a win is at the forefront for many fans currently… the idea of the Bills doing such over and over again, in that manner, is potentially where the real excitement lies.

If Buffalo can do that throughout the remainder of their season, especially against opponents like the Cardinals, Steelers or Dolphins, it will prove the Bills are such a type of team. It would make the Bills a modern-day NFL franchise. One that’s elite and lets the offense do the talking. Can the Bills snowball this one into more of the same?

Gimme that.

Related