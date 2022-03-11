The Morning After…the Bears traded Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears made a splash by trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

It was Ryan Poles’ first big move as Bears general manager and told us everything we need to know: this isn’t a winning roster, and Poles is about building for the future by acquiring draft capital and freeing up salary cap space in 2022 and beyond.

There was plenty to digest from the Mack trade. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Mack being traded and what it means for the Bears moving forward.

Alyssa Barbieri

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a weird full circle moment with this Khalil Mack trade. I remember that fateful morning in 2018 when I woke up to the news – sleep still in my eyes – that the Bears had traded for Mack. I screamed and ran around my house – like a little kid – as if it was Christmas morning and I’d just received the present I’d been begging for. Fast forward four years, and the news that Mack was being traded to the Chargers happened just hours before bed and there was no excitement involved. It was difficult to be mad at the trade given it was the right thing to do. But it didn’t make it any less sad. In many ways, it felt like we’d officially put what was a magical 2018 season behind us. That feels like a distant memory at this point.

I have to give it up for new GM Ryan Poles. He knew exactly what he wanted to do with this roster, and we saw the first of what I’m sure are several moves on the way. Whether that’s cutting some expensive veterans like Eddie Goldman and Danny Trevathan or possibly trading Robert Quinn, whose trade value won’t be higher than it is right now. At this point, Poles is building for the future. The Bears aren’t going to contend in 2022, but things are being set up for some big moves in 2023. Considering the Bears dealt two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for Mack, you’d like to see more on the compensation side of things. But the fact that the Chargers are taking on the entirety of Mack’s remaining contract is huge. Sure, Chicago has to eat the $24 million in dead cap in 2022. But it also clears up $28.5 million for 2023, which will allow Poles to go big next free agency.

Story continues

Overall, it’s a sad day for Bears fans as Mack’s trade signals the official end of what we all thought was an exciting era of Bears football. But it also shows that Poles is going to do what it takes to build a winning roster, hurt feelings or not, and he’s starting by cutting bad contracts and looking to the future.

Brendan Sugrue

AP Photo/Wade Payne

I’m being 100% honest when I say I yelled in front of a group of people on Thursday when I found out the Bears traded Khalil Mack. My first instinct was shock and sadness, knowing that an era of Bears football had officially ended, but I quickly accepted the move given the circumstances. Former general manager Ryan Pace couldn’t help but kick the can down the road over the last few seasons and move money that was owed to Mack to try and sign or extend other key players. Rent was finally due, however, and the Bears were in a horrible situation with his contract and cap hit. Couple that with him being banged up the last couple years and suddenly Mack became a player who was a detriment to the salary cap. Ryan Poles needed to get out of that situation, making his market much smaller than it should have been otherwise.

All that being said, Mack still has good football in front of him. I can easily see him going on a tear opposite Joey Bosa to make that defense formidable. He just needs to stay healthy to make it happen. Mack’s an incredible player and he should have finished his career as a Bear. He gave it everything he had and showed how dominant he could be in plenty of games. But the contract and the inability to build a winner prevented that from happening. Hopefully this move is the true beginning of the start of something big as the Bears attempt to build a consistent winner.

Ryan Fedrau

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If there were “trade-backs” in the NFL, the Bears would want to use that as soon as possible. They were fleeced. A second round pick this year and a sixth round pick next year? There had to be a team out there offering a first round pick for Khalil Mack. Mack was the Bears’ best defense of player and still has a lot to give in the NFL.

I’m disappointed in the trade, and it’s not a good start for Ryan Poles. Mack is a generational player, and this was an awful return on their investment from 2018. Six-time Pro Bowler, fits the mold of what this new motto of players they’re looking for. “Physicality, toughness and a love for the game.” And just like that, he’s gone.

Nate Atkins

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

I was surprised to see the trade go through because I didn’t think the Bears could get good value for Khalil Mack. An incredibly expensive and aging pass rusher that hasn’t had 10 sacks since 2018, going for a second-round pick is a remarkable haul for the Bears. Add in the fact that the Chargers are picking up the entire salary, and I’m not sure it could’ve worked out better.

The trade Ryan Pace made for Mack in 2018 was equally impressive. Mack was everything fans could’ve wanted and more that year. So it’s not worth wondering who got the better end of the trade between Chicago and Oakland/Las Vegas.

Mack’s 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four passes defended, interception, and a touchdown might be one of the best individual seasons in NFL history. I’m glad he did it in a Bears jersey.

Best of luck in LA!

[listicle id=503117]

[listicle id=503048]

1

1