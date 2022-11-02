The Morning After…the Bears trade for WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the trade deadline in landing receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick.

After dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn for future draft capital, general manager Ryan Poles addressed a big need at receiver in Claypool. Now, quarterback Justin Fields gets a playmaker on offense and Poles added a big-name wideout that wouldn’t otherwise be available on the free-agent market this offseason.

Chicago did send their own second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, which is expected to be a high one. But they still have eight draft selections (including the Baltimore Ravens’ second rounder) to work with.

Alyssa Barbieri

I have to admit, I didn’t think the Bears would be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. I was preparing myself for another seller move by GM Ryan Poles. Instead, he went out and landed a playmaker at receiver in Chase Claypool — oh, and he snatched him from the grasp of the Packers. Honestly, that just sweetens the deal.

There’s a lot to love about Claypool — he’s a big-bodied receiver who can stretch the field and provide a deep threat for quarterback Justin Fields. He’s just 24 and has 1.5 years left on his rookie deal, so there’s plenty of time for him and Fields to develop a rapport and become a fixture on offense moving forward.

I think we can all agree this deal doesn’t happen if the Bears don’t get that second-round pick from the Ravens for Roquan Smith. Now, it gives Poles the freedom to prioritize another big position of need in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Although receiver should — and will — be a focal point in the offseason.

While the Bears certainly paid a high price (their own second-round pick) for Claypool, I really can’t get mad about the fact that Poles used draft capital to help Fields. This is a move that helps Fields both in the short and long term. Not to mention, as Poles admitted, there aren’t any top receivers set to hit the free agent market in 2023. This move was a direct reflection of Poles prioritizing adding a playmaker at receiver for his young quarterback.

Brendan Sugrue

When the Bears acquired two draft picks for Roquan Smith, it felt like a move for a wide receiver was coming at some point. I honestly just didn’t see it happening during the season. In the span of 24 hours, general manager Ryan Poles made two major deals that showed he is indeed serious about beefing up the offense by acquiring Chase Claypool. Admittedly, his price tag was a bit higher than anticipated for a receiver who has yet to truly blossom, but any receiver on the trade market was going to command more draft capital than they probably should. With so few available, it’s a seller’s market and the Steelers did well for themselves. But this isn’t about them, it’s about the Bears and they now have a pass catcher who’s oozing with potential that can help Justin Fields take yet another step in his development.

Claypool arguably should have been drafted by the Bears two and a half years ago instead of his college teammate Cole Kmet. Claypool has yet to hit 1,000 yards on a season but has put together two solid seasons to start his career with over 800 receiving yards in each with 11 total touchdowns with 14.3 yards per reception. His third season hasn’t exactly panned out the same way yet, but perhaps a change of scenery will do him some good.

The Steelers are undergoing a transition and Claypool had competition from Dionate Johnson and George Pickens. His raw skills are still evident, and his strong frame and fast speed are problems for defenses. There just wasn’t a spot for him anymore and now he’ll be one of the top targets for the Bears for at least the next year and a half.

A move on offense needed to be made eventually and Claypool makes the most sense. Couple that with the fact the Bears essentially stole him from the Packers and that makes the deal even sweeter.

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears finally have a WR1, but at what cost? There are two ways to look at it. Are you going to draft a player of Chase Claypool’s caliber in the second round? Or did the Bears give up too much? I’m going with the first one, it’s better to take Claypool than hope you draft someone with his talent in the second round and wait for him to pan-out.

I like the trade. I’d give it a B- on paper. Justin Fields has time to build in-game chemistry with Claypool this season and then has an entire offseason. I’m excited for these two.

