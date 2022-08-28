The Morning After…the Bears’ preseason win vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-20 on Saturday night, and there was plenty to be encouraged by in the preseason finale.

Chicago’s starters played for most of the first half — easily their most significant action of the preseason — and both the starting offense and defense impressed. But this was the kind of performance that quarterback Justin Fields called “a turning point” for the offense heading into their season opener.

There was plenty to breakdown following Chicago’s preseason win over Cleveland. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on the preseason finale, including what stood out.

The Bears’ preseason win vs. Browns

Alyssa Barbieri

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

It might’ve been the preseason, but this was the kind of performance that fans were waiting to see all summer from the starters. While it got off to an ominous start, the offense played its best football of the summer. We got a glimpse of what Luke Getsy’s offense can look like when executed – even in vanilla fashion. Quarterback Justin Fields had a near-perfect performance from a statistical standpoint, and he looked sharp, confident and accurate in his first-half performance with three touchdown drives. David Montgomery looked in mid-season form in his first and only outing of the preseason, and Cole Kmet looks like he’s poised for a breakout season with another strong performance in the passing game.

Just like with the offense, we’re starting to see what this defense is going to be – an intense group who hustle to the football and generate takeaways. The H.I.T.S. principle is no longer an acronym, it’s a way of life for Matt Eberflus’ team, and the defense really channeled that. The “starting” defense held the Browns to two field goals in the first half, but that included holding Cleveland to three points after a Chicago turnover inside their own territory. It was an impressive outing by the defense, and that was without four key starters in Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson. Rookie Kyler Gordon continues to look the part for the Bears, where he once again showed off his speed and instincts in the slot. It’s become clear that he’ll likely be the focal point at nickel cornerback this season, especially given the big plays he made in the slot.

Story continues

The Bears finished the preseason 3-0. Sure, it’s just preseason. But for a brand new team looking to establish an identity and momentum heading into the season opener, this was a huge game for them. It’s definitely the most confident I’ve felt in this team.

Brendan Sugrue

AP Photo/David Richard

This is exactly what I wanted to see out of the Chicago Bears during their final preseason game. Justin Fields balled out, the offense showed promise while getting into a rhythm, and no major injuries occurred. Even in a meaningless preseason game, how can you not be satisfied with what the Bears showed?

Fields was as perfect as you can be in an NFL game, missing just two passes, and throwing three touchdown passes. He was elusive out of the pocket, accurate on his deep throws, and spread the ball around effectively to both his receivers and tight ends. This is the confidence you want out of him heading into week one and I’m glad the coaching staff played the starting offense for much of the first half, even though there was a risk for injury.

Defensively, we saw a lot of the same from the previous preseason games with players flocking to the football and gang tackling ball carriers. The Browns just couldn’t get much going against the starting defense and only started moving the ball when the reserves came in to make the game close. The front seven got enough pressure, but the secondary was making plenty of plays in pass coverage. Bears defenders had nine passes defensed and recorded an interception. Rookie Kyler Gordon arguably had the best break up with a diving stop in the first half, but everyone was getting in on the action.

The preseason games don’t count in the standings, but they count when it comes to development. We saw a Bears starting offense that took big steps in each game they played, putting it all together in their last. We also saw a defense and team mentality that shows players are embracing head coach Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy. Taking that momentum into Week 1 can be a game changer and it certainly boosts my confidence in the Bears chances against the San Francisco 49ers come Week 1.

Ryan Fedrau

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Though it was preseason, this was the performance out of Justin Fields that should excite fans. Three touchdowns in the first half, the defense holding the lead, and the Bears finishing off preseason undefeated — not a bad way to finish off the weekend.

I feel more confident after these last three games in Chicago’s chances Week 1 against the 49ers. If Fields can play as well as he did last night, the Bears have a real good chance to knock off San Francisco in two weeks.

Still, there’s work to be done. Fans should be very impressed in the defensive play, doing enough to keep the lead, winning 21-20.

Nate Atkins

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Last night’s performance by Justin Fields is one of those moments where we might not recognize the good old days while we’re living in them before we leave them. It’s still the preseason, and the Browns were without their star pass-rusher, Myles Garrett, but Fields looked like the expected quarterback of the future.

It’s tough to know how the regular season will play out. The Bears’ offensive line and wide receivers remain a patchwork of journeymen and unproven young players. But with one of the easiest NFL schedules, the Bears may surprise more teams than the national media expects.

[listicle id=514654]

[listicle id=514643]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire