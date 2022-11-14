The Morning After…the Bears’ narrow loss vs. Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-7) suffered a 31-31 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the offense thrived, the defense struggled and a special teams mistake was the ultimate difference in a one-point game.

Chicago blew a 14-point lead to Detroit, where the defense continues to struggle. Quarterback Justin Fields had another outstanding performance against the Lions, and the offense scored 29 or more points for the fourth straight game. Unfortunately, Cairo Santos’ missed extra point ended up costing the Bears. But the offense again fell short on their comeback drive.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Detroit. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 10 game.

The Bears’ Week 10 loss vs. Lions

Alyssa Barbieri

This loss is tougher to swallow than last week’s shootout against the Dolphins, if only because the Bears should’ve beaten the Lions (and handedly). Not to mention, we keep waiting for the offense to finally finish a comeback drive in the fourth quarter to win a game.

Honestly, this game should’ve been over after Jack Sanborn intercepted Jared Goff. (Also, let’s talk about Sanborn, who had an impressive outing and certainly looked the part of a started linebacker). But, as was the case on several occasions, the officials blew some big calls that went in the Lions’ favor. It’s a lot easier to stomach a loss to the red-hot Dolphins that led for most of the way than it is to lose to a bad Lions team that caught some lucky breaks en route to victory.

But, again, it was easier to get over the loss because of one thing: Justin Fields.

Fields is a damn star, and it’s just so much fun watching your team on Sunday knowing that Fields is your franchise quarterback. After a record-setting performance against Miami, Fields had another astounding (and record-breaking) outing against Detroit. (We’ve detailed his full list of accomplishments against the Lions). Fields is arguably the most exciting player in the league right now, and it’s a strange feeling (as a Bears fan) knowing any time Fields keeps the ball that something magical could happen. Like others have compared it, it’s like watching Devin Hester on every offensive snap.

The next step for this Bears offense is to find ways to win. Which, this season, seems counterproductive given winning isn’t a priority (in the long term). But there are games that Chicago should win and others where it’s more acceptable to lose.

While this is a tough loss to swallow (especially because it comes to a bad Lions team), it’s easier to swallow knowing Chicago lost because of their terrible defense while their young QB continues to put up points (they’ve averaged 31 points over the last four games). Oh, not to mention, the Bears now currently hold the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The future is certainly bright, even if their record doesn’t indicate it.

Brendan Sugrue

Somehow, I don’t think fans will be celebrating this loss to the Detroit Lions like they did last week against the Miami Dolphins. Yes, Justin Fields once again looked magnificent, accounting for all four touchdowns the Bears had on Sunday and setting more league records. But another lackluster performance by the defense, a crucial special teams error, and the offense’s inability to lead a game-winning drive late for the second week in a row takes the wind out of the sails a bit. We know this Bears team isn’t equipped to compete for a playoff spot but losing a game like that to the Lions of all teams stings a bit more than it did against the Dolphins.

For as good as this offense is, and they’ve been very good for nearly a month now, they’re going to need to find ways to win games when their backs are against the wall. Sure, it doesn’t mean as much when they’re not in win-now mode, but that sentiment isn’t shared in the locker room. Draft position matters for the future but victories matter for these players now and not all of them are expendable going into next season.

Moving to the defense, it’s incredible how Robert Quinn’s presence alone impacted the defensive line. Quinn wasn’t producing like he did in 2021, but he drew enough double teams that other players were able to disrupt the offense and make things easier on the secondary. Without that, the Bears have been easy pickings over the last few weeks. Without star players up front, their conservative Tampa 2 scheme is extremely vulnerable, and teams have been taking advantage of their deficiencies. Even the Lions, without many of their receivers healthy, had no problem moving the ball against the Bears.

Still, the offense and the quarterback development were the biggest question marks heading into the season and the answers are clear at this point. The Bears have a dynamic quarterback and it’s not a fluke after nearly a month of strong performances both on the ground and through the air. The rest of the team, however, still has those question marks after 10 weeks of the season.

Ryan Fedrau

I’m impressed with another great showing by Justin Fields. The offense continues to play well, while the defense continues to struggle. Chicago should have won this game, with a bad 14-point swing on the personal foul to Jaylon Johnson that took away Jack Sanborn’s interception. If that doesn’t happen, the Bears are 4-6 and in the playoff hunt. Instead, they’re 3-7, and we’re here thinking what could have been for another week in a row.

Once Matt Eberflus can get his defense under control, the Bears are going to be dangerous. For now, they’re going to be a competitive team. They’ve been in some close losses and could easily be a four or five win team right now.

