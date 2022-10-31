The Morning After…the Bears’ loss vs. Cowboys in Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-5) suffered a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense showed continued signs of improvement.

Chicago’s defense allowed a season-high 42 points (minus the Micah Parsons touchdown) and they didn’t have an answer for Dallas through the air or on the ground. Roquan Smith called it an “embarrassing” performance by the defense.

Meanwhile, the Bears offense was actually entertaining to watch, and they carried the team on their backs on Sunday. Justin Fields continues to show that he’s developing into a star, despite the poor circumstances around him. Which is exactly what we want out of this season.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Dallas. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 8 game.

The Bears’ Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys

Alyssa Barbieri

When’s the last time the offense carried the Bears? I’m racking my brain trying to come up with an answer, but that’s exactly what happened in Sunday’s 49-29 loss to the Cowboys. At first glance, the score indicates a brutal showing. Which was true for the defense, which gave up a season-high 42 points. But, shocker, the offense was actually fun! More than that, they continued to show progress in a season where that’s the most important thing.

Justin Fields has stacked back-to-back positive performances, where he continues to show he has a star element. Despite the lack of weapons and pass protection, Fields made some huge plays with his arm and legs — against a top-three defense, which made it all the more impressive. It’s hard not to feel confident about the future of this franchise, when it comes to quarterback, as Fields continues to thrive despite a rebuilding roster.

Fields once again made a team pay with his legs, as he rushed for 60 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. He was part of a Bears rushing attack that’s easily the best in the NFL, averaging 188.4 yards per game. Chicago ran for 240 yards against Dallas, where Fields, Khalil Herbert (99 yards, 16 carries, touchdown) and David Montgomery (53 yards, 15 carries) all eclipsed 50 rushing yards. It was the third straight game where the Bears have rushed for more than 200 yards, which was the first time since 1968.

I guess we have to talk about the defense, especially considering this was a loss. Early on, I was getting Minnesota vibes from the defense in the first half, where they gave up several touchdowns and then locked them down in the second half. There was a point when the game got to within five points before things spiraled out of control, especially on defense where they allowed 442 yards, 42 points and six touchdowns. Roquan Smith called it “embarrassing,” which was putting it lightly. But, again, the fact that Fields looks like a star in the making certainly lessens the blow of the defense getting blown out.

Brendan Sugrue

Another loss that doesn’t sting nearly as bad because of what the offense was able to show. That’s how you know this was a Chicago Bears game because any other fanbase would be livid knowing their team came up just short of allowing a 50 burger. The Bears continued taking strides on offense and we saw Justin Fields not only build on his success from last week’s game but show he’s able to fix some of the issues that have plagued him. Things like not throwing the ball away or missing players on short passes. Those areas looked much improved and it’s yet another sign that he’s developing the right way. Fields still needs better weapons, but I’m confident they’re coming by next offseason.

The running game continues to be elite as the Bears rushed for more than 200 yards three weeks in a row for the first time since the 1960s. That’s impressive for this organization considering their rich history of running backs. They found a formula and teams simply can’t stop it. Hell, they can barely contain it.

Defensively, it was disappointing to see them bottom out the way they did. This is a unit that prides itself on making the necessary adjustments in the second half to clamp down on opposing offenses and that didn’t happen on Sunday. Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard had their way with them all day and it was easily the worst game of the year for that group. But the talent is still there and this coaching staff won’t allow them to have a repeat performance next week.

Sadly, this game was only in reach for the Bears for about three actual minutes. It was almost never in reach, but if you’re only focusing on quarterback development, this was a moral victory for you. Too bad the NFL doesn’t work that way in the standings but there have been worse losses in recent memory for the Bears. A shootout could be on deck next week against the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Fedrau

A blowout loss stinks, but what stinks more is seeing how poorly the defense played. We’ve been used to seeing the Bears offense be the issue, not their defense. Chicago has scored 62 points in their last two games, with the way their defense played in their first six games, you’d think they would have won both of those games…

Justin Fields has improved and the offense is starting to jell. This team is getting better at the right time, but they still need a top wide receiver. They have until Tuesday to make that decision on if they want to trade draft capital to help the future of this offense or if they want to continue the build through the draft motto. If the Bears don’t add an offensive weapon, they won’t hit that next level this season.

