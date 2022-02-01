The Morning After…Bears introduce GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears introduced new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to the media on Monday, where they shared a unified vision for the franchise.

In the nearly 90-minute press conference, Poles and Eberflus gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Bears moving forward — establishing a strong foundation and reclaiming the NFC North (and never giving it back).

There was plenty to digest from Monday’s press conference. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Poles and Eberflus’ first meeting with the media and how they’re feeling heading into the offseason.

Alyssa Barbieri

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

I’ve learned long ago not to get too high or too low about an introductory press conference. But there’s nothing wrong with having a little hope and optimism heading into a new era of Chicago Bears football.

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus were a breath of fresh air — a general manager and head coach with a shared vision to get this franchise on track. But there’s no guarantee Poles and Eberflus are going to pan out. But, from the first presser, it was clear that these two aren’t their predecessors in Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Even if they share first names.

Poles didn’t shy away from answering questions directly or making it clear that he’s the guy in charge. Laying out his plan to “take the North and never give it back” was exactly the thing to win over the Bears fanbase. Eberflus expressed his desire to lay out a foundation and his command of the room was apparent. Heck, even Eberflus giving up play calling so he could focus on being the head coach was refreshing.

The presence and absence of two others during the presser felt significant. Ted Phillips was nowhere to be seen (even if he was in the room) while the Bears brought out Justin Fields to speak to the media. It goes to show how it’s now McCaskey running the show and the confidence the organization has in Fields to become that franchise quarterback.

Story continues

Did Poles and Eberflus win the press conference? Sure, I guess. But they’re in the business of winning football games, not press conferences.

Brendan Sugrue

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

I distinctly remember feeling over the moon after Matt Nagy’s opening press conference four years ago and thinking the Bears had found the man who would take them back to the promise land. That didn’t quite work out and since then, I’ve guarded myself from getting too high or too low following press conferences from coaches and general managers. Still, I have initial thoughts on what we all heard from Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles on Monday.

Beginning with Eberflus, I zeroed in on his desire to build a foundation within the team, and how hard he expects his players to compete. Too often we want the quick fix when it comes to our sports teams, but Eberflus understands a foundation needs to be laid first. It reminds me of when Theo Epstein became the president of the Chicago Cubs 10 years ago and changed pretty much everything within that organization. Instilling that foundation, while setting a certain standard for the players on the team, could truly bring back the Monsters of the Midway. The fact he doesn’t plan to meddle in play calling on either side of the ball is the cherry on top.

Poles, meanwhile, feels confident the Bears can turn things around quickly and perhaps they can. A foundation can certainly get established quickly if the right pieces are in place. Though he sounded a bit green at times, Poles was sharp with the media’s pointed questions and made sure everyone knew that he’s the man in charge. My personal favorite moment was hearing him describe the need for analytics in today’s game, while perfectly relaying it to a GPS while commuting home. Comments like that made me hopeful the Bears will make more informed decisions going forward.

As I said from the start, I’m not getting myself worked up over an introductory press conference. The real reactions will come as soon as meaningful games are played. Until then, let’s hope these two men can build a quality staff, retool the team the way they see fit, and find young and exciting players that will help turn this franchise around.

Ryan Fedrau

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After listening to both Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus give their plan for the future, I’m optimistic.

Both said the right things, while Justin Fields also sang their praises in his interview. Fields said some interesting things about Eberflus. He’s excited to work with a defensive coach, he’s excited to have an offensive coordinator with full control. If Justin is excited and ready, that’s the best fans can ask for going into the season.

Eberflus believes in letting his coordinators do their job, that’s a breath of fresh air. Chicago, for once, could have made the right move. Words are words, time to see their actions.

[listicle id=497951]

1

1