The Morning After…the Bears’ frustrating loss vs. Packers in Week 2

The Chicago Bears suffered another frustrating defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, losing 27-10 on Sunday Night Football.

Things looked encouraging for Chicago in the first quarter following an impressive first drive by the offense and the defense bringing some pressure on Aaron Rodgers. They held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But it was all downhill from there.

The Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters of action, where the offense and defense were equally embarrassed, and the team lost its seventh straight against the Packers.

There was plenty to breakdown following Chicago’s brutal loss to the Packers in prime time. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 2 game.

The Bears’ Week 2 loss vs. Packers

Alyssa Barbieri

The Bears got embarrassed by the Packers on national television. Wash, rinse, repeat. New regime, same cycle. And it was pretty obvious in the second quarter that we were headed for a repeat performance by Chicago where Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans have a laugh at the Bears’ expense.

Without the help of monsoon-like conditions, Chicago couldn’t recover from the self-inflicted mistakes that doomed them. The Bears couldn’t afford this kind of game. After committing just there penalties against the 49ers, Chicago had seven penalties, which the Packers took advantage of. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters.

After one drive, it looked like the offense was about to roll against the Packers. It was an efficient 7-yard, 71-yard touchdown drive that emphasized the run and Justin Fields’ playmaking ability. But it was all downhill from there. Luke Getsy lost his way with his questionable play calling, including allowing Fields to throw the ball just 11 times and lining him up in shotgun on fourth-and-goal from the half-inch line. Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet were invisible once again and Chicago failed to take advantage of their opportunities. David Montgomery, who rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries, was the lone bright spot. While it wasn’t the reason they lost, that call on the fourth-and-goal run by Fields was an egregious mistake by the officiating crew.

The defense wasn’t much better. The run game is easily the worst in the NFL through the first two weeks, where they’ve allowed a combined 379 rushing yards to the 49ers and Packers. Chicago had no answer for Aaron Jones, who had 132 yards on 15 carries and a score. The passing defense also had its struggles, as rookie Kyler Gordon was picked on by Aaron Rodgers early and often.

This was definitely a humbling loss. Perhaps last week’s upset over the 49ers — in the pouring rain — had us feeling a little too optimistic about what this current team can accomplish. But this loss is a reminder that it’s going to be a long season for the Bears, and it’s about the future, not the present.

Brendan Sugrue

Just like all of you, I’m tired of this same old story when it comes to the Bears and the Packers. It really felt like this was going to be a competitive game from the jump after each team scored on their opening possession, with the Bears having the lead 7-3. I thought Luke Getsy was calling a great game, until the Packers went back up and he lost his rhythm. Eventually, he found a groove again and his commitment to the ground game was admirable, even down by two scores. David Montgomery was one of the few bright spots with his tireless and punishing style of running.

But his playcalling put the Bears behind the eight ball too. The Bears had many drives without a first down and they went away from their bread and butter of Montgomery that was working early. Meanwhile, those short possessions were leaving the Bears defense on the field too long and they were getting gashed left and right by Green Bay’s rushing attack. Roquan Smith was nowhere to be found and rookie Kyler Gordon had his “welcome to the NFL” game as he was targeted on nearly every passing play. The Packers had the ball for a staggering 37 minutes compared to 22 minutes for the Bears.

When the Bears did have the ball and weren’t funneling their offense through Montgomery, Justin Fields looked hesitant when trying to pass the ball. He only had 11 pass attempts, but he had far more drop backs and couldn’t pull the trigger in time to create plays. The Packers defense knew how to defend him during this game and his process needs to speed up now that he’s in his second season. It also doesn’t help that defenses are keying in on the Bears’ top two options in Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet.

Lastly, the fourth and inches call at the goal line should have been a touchdown and the NFL needs a better system to determine whether a ball crosses the plane or not. But to call a shotgun snap instead of bowling over the line to sneak it in is just too much of a cute play. We saw enough of that the last few seasons and we don’t need to see anymore. Next week is a new game though and is still a chance to go 2-1 on the season.

Ryan Fedrau

That was a disappointing loss last night, but the positive fans can take out of it was the way the defense played in teh first, third, and fourth quarters. They gave up just two field goals in those three quarters, having a 10-6 lead outside of the second quarter.

The 21-point second quarter for the Packers deflated the Bears. They battled back until the end, but it was too much to overcome. Next week, the Bears have the Texans at home, which should be a fun matchup. I’m focused on that.

Nate Atkins

The Packers game was a disappointing loss that leaves me questioning the offensive strategy. It’s been two weeks, and neither Darnell Mooney nor Cole Kmet has flashed. Mooney has five targets, and Kmet has two. Maybe some of that has to do with Justin Fields only throwing 28 passes in his first two games? It’s hard to say.

Leaving the defense on the field for 20 minutes in the first half is a recipe for disaster. The Bears have to find ways to pick up first downs. Three straight drives resulting in zero yards is a joke.

It’s early, and it’s a new system. So I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but it’s hard to be optimistic about what the Bears have put on tape when throwing the ball.

