The Morning After…the Bears’ frustrating loss vs. Commanders in Week 6

The Chicago Bears (2-4) suffered a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders (2-4), and it was a downright demoralizing defeat.

For the third straight game, the Bears fumbled away their chance at victory. And for the second time in three weeks, it was rookie Velus Jones muffing a punt.

Granted, it shouldn’t have even come down to that. The Bears had several opportunities to put this game out of reach — three, in fact. Chicago had the ball inside Washington’s 5-yard line three times, and they came away with no points. Instead, the Bears once again shot them in the foot and reminded us just how ugly things can get this season.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s prime-time loss against Washington. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 6 game.

The Bears’ Week 6 loss vs. Commanders

Alyssa Barbieri

On almost a weekly basis, I keep telling myself, “Things can’t possibly get worse after (insert game here).” It can’t get worse after getting embarrassed by the Packers again; it can’t get worse after losing to a beatable Giants team. But the Bears might have finally reached rock bottom following a 12-7 loss to a really bad Commanders team, a game they essentially gave away.

I long for the days of last week’s moral victory (which we only got to enjoy for four days), where the arrow was pointed up after Justin Fields’ encouraging outing. Instead, we watched Fields regress again as he ran for his life behind the worst offensive line in the NFL. He took hit after hit, and he struggled to get up after some of them. It’s the exact thing we didn’t want to see with Fields — again — during this rebuild year.

The defense put together their best outing of the season, holding Washington to just two field goals before another fumble put them in a terrible situation on Chicago’s 4-yard line. It was once again the offense that cost them this game, as they scored just seven points and went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

The Bears continue to find new, heartbreaking ways to lose — especially games that they should be winning. Not only did rookie Velus Jones Jr. muff his second punt in three games — sacrificing the team’s one-point lead — but Chicago came up just one inch short of a comeback win. Fields threw two touchdowns that were dropped — one by Dante Pettis (who was his most reliable wideout) and Darnell Mooney (who is supposedly his WR1). But he also missed a wide open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. On fourth down, Mooney looked to snagged the game-winning score, but he bobbled it and came up just short.

Look, my expectations for the Bears this season were low. But, goodness, it’s a loss like this that makes a pretty good argument for why Chicago should be considered the worst team in the NFL.

Brendan Sugrue

I could be a prisoner of the moment, but I don’t remember another Bears game that was served up on a platter for an easy victory that wound up being a loss. And it’s for so many reasons too. First, the offense could have and should have scored 28 points on the night. Their three trips into the redzone resulted in a pick off a helmet, a stuffed run at the one-yard line, and a catch that was an inch short of the goal line. The Commanders couldn’t do a thing on offense minus one solid run from Antonio Gibson, and the Bears allowed them to steal a win.

The red zone woes and offensive issues are aplenty, including the protection that was once again nonexistent, and drops by under performing receivers. But the turning point was the fumble by Velus Jones Jr. Without that error, Washington is held without a touchdown. But the rookie who excelled on special teams in college seemingly forgot how to play them at the professional level. It’s even worse knowing he can barely get any snaps in on offense.

This one hurts and not just because I was in attendance in the blustery wind tunnel that is Soldier Field. This was a game against a very bad Commanders team that had no business winning. Let’s see what Matt Eberflus can do during the mini bye week because this team desperately needs it after that performance.

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears have now dropped their last three games. In all four of their losses this season, quarterback Justin Fields has completed 50%+ of his passes. In the two games he was under 50% passing, they won. That’s an insane stat to me.

This was a game I thought Chicago could win. It was a must-win game in the young season. It was an ugly showing from both teams, but only one could walk away with a loss. That team was the Bears.

I would like to see Fields get protected more. He was hit way too many times. They need to invest in their offensive line to protect any quarterback they have behind center. Unfortunately, Fields missed some key throws that would have changed the outcome. The wide receivers weren’t perfect either — with it being a mix of both them and Fields not being on the same page. They have a mini-bye to try to get better. We’re on to New England.

Nate Atkins

The Bears gave the game away. Washington is a bad football team, and Chicago turned the ball over twice, resulting in points lost or a Commanders’ score.

Bad teams have to play mistake-free football, and the Bears didn’t. If the team continues to turn the ball over, they will keep losing games.

As far as Justin Fields, it’s not worth harping on. It will be another long season for him; I hope it doesn’t kill his confidence.

There are so many gaps on offense, and at this rate, I’m not sure the team can rebuild fast enough for Justin to reach his full potential. It would be nice to see a homegrown quarterback — but I’m not sure it will be Fields.

