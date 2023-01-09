The Morning After…the Bears’ finale loss (and landing the No. 1 pick)

The Chicago Bears (3-14) suffered a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) to close out the 2022 season on a 10-game losing streak. But it wasn’t all bad.

Chicago has secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which just made this offseason even more exciting given all of the possibilities. The Bears do owe the Texans thanks (or an edible arrangement of some sort) for blowing their own chance at the top pick. Then again, perhaps it was Lovie Smith leaving Chicago a parting gift before he was fired by Houston that same day.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Minnesota. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 18 game.

The Bears’ Week 18 loss vs. Vikings (and landing the No. 1 pick)

Alyssa Barbieri

The Bears season came to a merciful end in the most thrilling way possible. Which didn’t seem possible in a game where Justin Fields wasn’t playing and Chicago ended their season on a 10-game losing streak. To be honest, I don’t think most Bears fans gave a damn about the season finale against the Vikings — except hoping that Chicago lost and that the stars would align for them to land the No. 1 pick.

Watching the race for the first overall draft pick was the most thrilling thing Bears fans have experienced this season. (But it’s also the last time anyone wants Chicago to be this close ever again). The Texans are a bad team, but luckily they were playing an equally-bad team in the Colts. But watching the Bears earn the No. 1 overall pick — with some help from Lovie Smith and the Texans — was a nice gift to wrap the 2022 season. And it’s sparked a ton of excitement about the possibilities this offseason.

GM Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do over the next several months to build this team into a contender, and you can’t say he doesn’t have the resources. Not only does he now control the NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, but Chicago is projected to have $118 million in salary cap space to work with, which means they can have their pick of free agents.

With that said, this was the final time we’ll see the Bears play a meaningful game in the next eight months. So it was certainly bittersweet.

Brendan Sugrue

Four months ago, Bears fans were screaming and yelling at national analysts about the possibility of being the worst team in the league and holding the No. 1 overall draft selection. Now, those same fans are partying in the streets. It’s an odd feeling, having almost the entire fanbase root for a loss for a chance to secure the top draft choice but that’s what went down on Sunday with the Bears loss coupled with the Texans win. General manager Ryan Poles now holds the keys to the offseason with the first overall pick and the most cap space in the league. It could be the biggest offseason we have ever seen in Chicago.

As far as the game goes, who really cares? Unless you’re a player, this game meant very little without Justin Fields under center. The offense was hampered by poor quarterback play and the defense was diced up by Kirk Cousins, until he was pulled for rest. At least Velus Jones had a nice 42-yard touchdown run. Seeing a player who will be counted on to take the next step in 2023 have a solid performance was about the only positive from Sunday, aside from the loss of course.

I don’t want the Bears to be in the position of drafting first overall ever again. But since we’re here, let’s make the most of it and celebrate the ineptitude that will hopefully help get this team back to relevancy.

Ryan Fedrau

One of the ugliest seasons in recent memory is finally over and the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. Going into the season, if I was told Chicago would end up with the worst record, I’d think the person telling me that is crazy. Well, it’s a reality.

For Sunday’s game, it was all Minnesota, as expected. Without Justin Fields, this offense is nothing. The running game isn’t as solid, they can’t throw the ball without him, nothing works. He was the Bears’ 2022 MVP.

As I’ve said all year, this was a rebuilding year. It’s now time to build this off-season around Fields and turn things around for the 2023 season. Even after a 3-14 record, the future is bright. The Bears have a young quarterback to build around, the most projected cap space, and the first pick in the 2023 draft.

