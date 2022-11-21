The Morning After…the Bears’ close loss vs. Falcons in Week 11

The Chicago Bears (3-8) suffered a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), where all three phases struggled in their fourth straight defeat.

But the most concerning thing to come out of Sunday’s game isn’t the loss itself, rather the health of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields suffered a left shoulder injury on Chicago’s final series, which left him in quite a bit of pain. Now, his status for Week 12 is in question.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Atlanta. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 11 game.

The Bears’ Week 11 loss vs. Falcons

I’ve grown accustomed to moral victories over the last month because of the impressive, record-setting play by quarterback Justin Fields. But there was something different — and much less enjoyable — about Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. And that had everything to do with the fact that the offense took a step back and Fields was left dealing with a left shoulder injury.

Let’s be honest, nothing else matters right now other than the health of Fields. While there’s nothing fun about losing, Fields made those losses all the more enjoyable. But this was exactly the risk that comes with putting Fields in harm’s way with a season-high 18 rushes against the Falcons, especially when he was already dealing with tight hamstrings.

Remember when Bears fans were worried that Luke Getsy could get head coaching opportunities? Safe to say we don’t have to worry about that after Sunday’s loss, which was marred by a brutal final three-play call series. Getsy called two designed QB runs, the first of which Fields injured his shoulder, and then a pass, which was the interception that sealed the game for the Falcons.

As far as the game goes, this was another winnable one for the Bears. The offense, after averaging 31 points in the last month, had its worst outing since Week 6, the defense continued to struggle and special teams had their share of blunders. But the game doesn’t matter. The biggest concern coming out of this game is Fields’ health.

A tough close loss for the Bears. I keep wondering what would have happened if the Bears would have punted the ball at the end of the first half instead of kicking the field goal. Cairo Santos doesn’t have range, that’s his downfall. Of course, if Chicago punts and Atlanta goes down and ties the game still, we’re having the same conversation.

I’m confident if the Bears don’t attempt a 56-yard field goal before the end of the first half, they would have won this football game. The Falcons got perfect field position and it set up a tying kick. Chicago was getting the ball to start the second half — punt it away and trust your defense.

With Justin Fields, he played well in the first half and declined in the second. He appeared to be bothered with something, which didn’t have him run much. He had just 12 rushing yards in the second half. He then had that shoulder injury that we will wait to see the severity of. All in all, this should have been a win. On to New York.

