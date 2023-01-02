The Morning After…the Bears’ blowout loss vs. Lions in Week 17

The Chicago Bears (3-13) suffered an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions (8-8), where the Bears lost their ninth straight and are guaranteed a top-four draft pick regardless of next week’s outcome.

Chicago only showed up for one quarter before being outcoached and outplayed in the final three quarters, where Detroit outscored them 34-0. It was an embarrassing effort by a team that has typically held it together through this brutal losing streak. Justin Fields inched closer to breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record, but at what cost? There were some questionable decisions by Matt Eberflus, including leaving his franchise QB in the game amid a blowout.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Detroit. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 17 game.

The Bears’ Week 17 loss vs. Lions

Alyssa Barbieri

The most impressive thing during this losing streak has been how Matt Eberflus has kept his team together during some brutal struggles. Well, the dam finally broke Sunday in Detroit, where the Bears were blown out and lacked the effort we’d grown accustomed to seeing. Particularly on defense.

After some impressive efforts against Super Bowl contenders the Eagles and Bills, Chicago’s defense came out flat against a Lions team fighting for their playoff lives. The Bears defense didn’t look like they wanted to be on the field, missing tackles and being outplayed and out-coached in all facets.

This is a game where Justin Fields should’ve been pulled. Hell, the Jaguars pulled Trevor Lawrence during their blowout (which they were on the winning side of). Sure, there’s no substitute for in-game reps, and experience is valuable for a young QB like Fields. But there was absolutely nothing for Fields to learn in the fourth quarter of this blowout, where the other productive thing that happened was him gaining some extra yardage as he chases Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. Matt Eberflus should’ve known better.

With just one game left on the docket, you’d like to see this team bounce back against the Vikings. Even if that doesn’t necessarily mean a victory. A strong performance by both sides — and getting beat by the better team — wouldn’t be nearly as demoralizing as this performance against the Lions. Plus, a No. 1 overall pick could be waiting.

Brendan Sugrue

This was easily the worst game of the year for the Bears. At least it came in Week 17, right? No one was prepared to play this game. The offense looked outmatched and unprepared for what the Lions defense had ready for them, while the defense was on ice skates trying to tackle the Lions playmakers to no avail. It’s surprising to see Matt Eberflus’ team not get up for this game since that’s the one constant with this group all season long. But everyone has their limits I suppose.

Much of the conversation from yesterday’s game surrounded Justin Fields and whether or not the Bears should have kept him in the game. For the first time in months, he looked lost out there. His protection was nonexistent, but he also couldn’t get on the same page as his receivers. Fields lost a fumble and threw an interception, all while completing just seven passes on the day. His rushing was elite, particularly in the first quarter, but that was about it. Fields still needs as many reps as he can get, but nothing good was coming out of that game. Sitting him down in the second half might have been the right move.

There’s just one game to go before we can put this season to bed. It’s gotten to the point where we’ve all seen enough. The Bears are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, the longest in team history. Just get through this last game and let’s turn our focus to the offseason.

Ryan Fedrau

An embarrassing loss for Chicago in a season that fans just can’t wait to be over. They’re now 3-13 with one game remaining, which is a game against the Vikings next week. The Bears are slated for the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft currently. It’s not clinched yet though. I guess if they get it, that’s the only positive remaining. All I want is to see something positive Week 18, get a good draft spot, and build for the future.

