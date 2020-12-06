Mormons vs Mullets, Heisman race, Fitzgerald to the Bears?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

It was WWE vs the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Dustin Johnson vs Mitt Romney. Cougars vs Chanticleers did not disappoint. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the epic New Year’s six play-in game between BYU and Coastal Carolina.

The College Football Playoff is shaping up to be a 6-team race. The guys react to the gamesmanship from conferences as they position their best teams for the playoffs.

CBS Sports floated the idea that the Chicago Bears could target Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald if they move on from Matt Nagy. Will the Wildcats head coach take the job?

Pat, Pete and Dan also take a look at the Heisman race before handing out weekly Heisman trophy winners.

