Moriya Jutanugarn and Wei-Ling Hsu share the lead at Pure Silk LPGA Championship

Julie Williams
·2 min read
Two women share the lead entering the final round of the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia. Moriya Jutanugarn and Wei-Ling Hsu jockeyed for that top spot over the course of an exciting Saturday on the LPGA, but in the end both stand at 10 under for 54 holes.

Jutanugarn made a clutch putt for par on 18 to finish off a 6-under 65. It was a day that also included five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 seventh. Hsu also had a 65 that included eight birdies.

If she wins tomorrow, Jutanugarn would claim her second victory after winning the 2018 HUGEL-JTBC LA Open. Younger sister Ariya Jutanugarn won the last LPGA event, the Honda LPGA Thailand.

“It’s great. It’s always great to come back, of course,” said Jutanugarn. “Seeing the ball go into the hole and feeling good. Swing is good, but, I mean, tomorrow is going to be new day and you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just trying to keep working on what I’m doing and just go out and have fun.”

Hsu, meanwhile, is chasing her first LPGA victory since qualifying in 2015.

“Definitely a little nervous and a little exciting. But also the COVID pandemic in Taiwan–we got so many new case right now, so people are really nervous and the whole country almost shut down. So I’m very happy of my performance on the first round, that I can to show and share with all my friends and family the good news,” said Hsu who will be in the final round on Sunday for the first time. “I don’t know what I going to end up today, but hopefully I going to have even better performance tomorrow and hopefully I can share this good news to my family and the people in Taiwan.”

The top of the leaderboard is strong, with Jessica Korda sitting just a shot back at 9 under. Korda had back-to-back rounds of 67 the past two days.

Lizette Salas is tied for four with second-round leader Sarah Kemp. Both women are 8 under.

