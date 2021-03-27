Moritz Wagner opens up on adjusting to Celtics in a hurry after Bucks win

No stranger to getting traded, new Boston Celtics big man Moritz Wagner has been in the NBA for three seasons counting this one, and has been traded as many times in that stretch.

Two of those trades came in the same day on Thursday in fact, Wagner having been deal from the Washington Wizards to the Chicago Bulls, who in turn dealt him to the Celtics. Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers out of the University of Michigan with the 25th pick of the 2018 NBA draft, the German big man made his debut for Boston the very next day in the Celtics win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

After playing 10 minutes and hitting one of his two 3-point attempts to score as many points in his inaugural tilt with Boston, Wagner spoke to the press after the game to talk about how his rapid integration with the team was going.

Celtics reaction: Boston stymies Giannis early, rains 3-pointers in win over Bucks https://t.co/aMhRtRQT0n — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 27, 2021

"Honestly, the dynamics of the team," was his answer when asked what he was working on the most to ensure some more floor time moving forward.

"Who's leading, who has what role, emotional role and all that stuff, and then defensively, I think it's the most important thing, just getting the terminology right,. Because I think if you if you can't guard and don't know what's going on, you can't play."

"That's the number one priority," he added. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1375835262853525504?s=20

Wagner emphasized the importance of understanding institutional knowledge to meshing with his new team, a surprisingly mature perspective for a big who has yet to celebrate his 24th birthday.

"It's very important to understand the offensive script to and learn the terminology, because there's a huge emphasis on that on the court, so I have a lot to learn. I watched a lot of tape the last 24 hours, but I can feel how I'm still a little lost here and there."

But I keep telling myself that it's just basketball, keep on playing through mistakes," Moritz finished. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1375855219117076487?s=20

While 3 point and 5 boards isn't exactly a powerful debut performance, it's also not a bad one for a player hardly a day removed from being flipped multiple times at the trade deadline. Wagner has the look of a very good third center with potential to eventually take on a bigger role at a likely bargain price after his current, $2.1 million deal ends, should he opt to re-sign with the Celtics. And while being tall, German and able to shoot the rock a bit is most of what he shares in common in Theis, if you squint very hard you can see a little bit of the beloved Saltzigger native in Wagner's potential. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

