Moritz Wagner with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Warriors for the second time this season have completed a perfect five-game homestand with Steph Curry sidelined
Steph Curry couldn't contain his excitement after an outrageous Jonathan Kuminga dunk.
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Draymond Green and the Warriors didn't appear too concerned with Russell Westbrook shooting the ball.
DeMarcus Cousins is showing Kings fans and the team love amid their turnaround 2022-23 NBA season.
Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell led the Charlotte 49ers to their only Final Four in 1977. After that, his life got even more interesting.
Anthony Davis finishes with 38 points, but no LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell proves costly in the Lakers' 110-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks provided an odd "mentally strong" compliment to Warriors star Steph Curry in a recent interview with ESPN.
The Bruins are headed to the Pac-12 title game.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Russell Westbrook and Paul George helped the Clippers rally, but the team lost 128-127 at Sacramento. There's no timetable yet for Norman Powell's injury.
In an ESPN profile, the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks had some choice words for Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green ahead of Thursday's game.
What seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and David Singleton have meant to the team in restoring UCLA to prominence before showdown with Arizona.
Devin Booker remains hot as the Suns are 2-0 with Kevin Durant after Friday's win at Chicago.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
RJ Barrett said the red-hot Knicks have found success with players in new roles because everyone puts the team before themselves as he warned against complacency with 18 regular season games remaining.
Julius Randle talked about his game-winning shot against the Miami Heat on Friday night and what was going through his mind on that play.