Moritz Wagner with the big dunk

Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team left in the country.
Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
The Lions will host the Rams in their first-round playoff matchup on Sunday, marking the first playoff game in Detroit in three decades.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
The Lions played their best players in Week 18 despite a slim chance at moving up to the No. 2 seed. Now they'll likely be without their star rookie tight end to start the playoffs. That's the price of Campbell's business.
Allen apologized and told reporters that his players decided on the garbage-tie score after he told them to take a knee.
A touchdown against a rival is good. A highlight-worthy touchdown against a rival is even better.
A big early turnover had big implications in the NFC South race.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
After years of private charters, the 6-foot-6 swingman is flying coach for the first time in a decade, awaiting his chance to jump from the G League back to the NBA.
The Braves appear to like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he has pitched a single inning for the team.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.