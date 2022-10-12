Moritz Seider: How he wants the Detroit Red Wings to play
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, October 2022 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, October 2022 in Detroit.
Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye in practice March 1.
Alexander has been the Lions' primary return man the last two weeks
Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd will be without Carl Hagelin on the fourth line this season, breaking up a trio that had built a lot of chemistry.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Can Zack Wheeler and the Phillies put the Braves in an 0-2 hole? Follow Wednesday's NLDS action right here.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is enjoying his MLB retirement with his passion for photography. Check out The Big Units dead bird logo.
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
With meaningful sample sizes, it's tough to decide between Tyler Lockett, Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk for your WR2 spot. Our start/sit tool chooses. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Josh Donaldson didn't run hard. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State football continue trolling of Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson
Steve Kerr shared a funny interaction he had with former Warrior Gary Payton II at the facility on Monday.
Mohamed Salah is now the proud owner of the fastest hat trick in UEFA Champions League history.
Alex Verdugo has been the definition of average since coming to Boston via the Mookie Betts trade. As John Tomase writes, the Red Sox either need more from their outfielder or find a way to deal him.
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves will not start on time.