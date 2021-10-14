Moritz Seider looking forward to Red Wings debut
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Moritz Seider looking forward to Red Wings debut | Brad Galli has more
Moritz Seider looking forward to Red Wings debut | Brad Galli has more
Wilder was dropped three times on his way to another loss against Fury
The Flyers on Wednesday claimed Zack MacEwen off of waivers from the Canucks and placed Kevin Hayes on long-term injured reserve. By Jordan Hall
Stephen A. Smith on the Kyrie situation: "This is some of the stupidest nonsense I've ever seen"
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell fired off an especially brutal reply to Jordan, who helped incite the Capitol riot.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' season opener vs. the Rangers to move past Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time goals list.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
The Brooklyn Nets guard was suspended by the team for vaccine refusal that would limit him to less than half of the games.
Check out our 2021-22 NHL season predictions for the Stanley Cup winner, all the division winners and picks for each major individual award.
Doc Rivers and Sixers brass flew to Los Angeles over the summer to meet with Ben Simmons, and it seems like that discussion was a little spicier than we initially knew. By Adam Hermann
Alec Sturm: Via the @BKGlueGuys, @Shams Charania confirms Kyrie will not be offered an extension: "He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, ...
The White Sox manager had something to say on his way out of the playoffs.
Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t seem to be very happy about the events that resulted in the resignation of coach Jon Gruden. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Davis was asked about Gruden’s departure on Wednesday. “I have no comment,” Davis said. And then he had a comment. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.” [more]
The Mexican believes Wilder’s conditioning was to blame for his knockout defeat by Fury
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Germany and Denmark have become the first European teams to qualify for the World Cup. As far as home nations are concerned, England's draw with Hungary leaves them needing four points in their final two international fixtures to guarantee a spot. Wales and Scotland, meanwhile, remain firmly on track for the play-offs.
Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned after emails came to lightAaron Rodgers says language not reflective of league Jon Gruden had been Raiders coach since 2018. Photograph: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports There was little sympathy from NFL players past and present on Tuesday for Jon Gruden after his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden quit his post after the release of emails in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. In one email that came to light on Monday he lamen
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely gave an update on the status of free agents David Krejci and Tuukka Rask Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiving Mac McClung, but he'll join the South Bay G League squad.
Finebaum thinks that Ed Orgeron's time is coming to an end very soon.