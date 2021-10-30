Moritz Seider with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 10/29/2021
John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat Arizona 2-0 Friday night, handing the Coyotes their eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson's goal with 7:58 left in the third period was the Capitals' third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. “You’re hammering away all night, you’re trying to find a goal,” coach Peter Laviolette said.
Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, Oct. 29, 2021.
The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has delayed testimony by Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the Justice Department, because he has retained a new lawyer. "Mr. Clark has been granted a brief postponement as a result of his retaining new counsel," a committee aide said on Friday. The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the seat of the U.S. government announced on Oct. 13 that it had issued a subpoena to Clark asking him to produce records and testify at a deposition by Oct. 29.
All these years of being bad are finally starting to pay off for the Detroit Red Wings.
Brunette was picked as the interim coach shortly after Quenneville’s decision to resign was revealed Thursday night.
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance above estimates. AbbVie reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.33 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.22 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $14.34 billion, which beat the estimate of $14.32 billion. AbbVie raised full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $12.52 to $12.62 per share to a range of $12.63 to $
The Capitals placed winger T.J. Oshie on IR early Friday morning.
It’s the biggest game in the Michigan – MSU rivalry since 1999, when receiver Plaxico Burress shot the Spartans over ...
AbbVie (ABBV) beats third-quarter 2021 earnings estimates while missing the same for sales. Strong demand for immunology drugs, aesthetics and cosmetics drives sales. Shares increased following the results.
Michigan State is one of four schools still in the running for a top 60 prospect in the 2022 class
(Florida Panthers) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 10/29/2021
Blackhawks owner wrote in a letter Friday to Hockey Hall of Fame requesting that the former video coach Brad Aldrich's name be taken off Stanley Cup.
Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons' No. 1 draft pick, has yet to make his NBA debut after spraining his ankle during training camp.
Michigan Wolverines football will take on Michigan State Saturday afternoon in East Lansing for the first top-10 matchup in the series since 1964. The “grit” of this group, to use Jim Harbaugh’s word, is all the more enjoyable after a 2020 undercut by what the coach saw as a lack of commitment from some members of his team. Four players opted out of the COVID-19-plagued season—some of them stars—six more transferred before the first game had been played, and Harbaugh alluded generally to others who might not have been all in as the season spiraled into a 2–4 mess.
Frustrated doesn't explain it.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Former President Donald Trump asked to attend Saturday’s World Series Game 4 in Atlanta, and was not “invited” by Yankees president Randy Levine or MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as he claimed.
Future says he'd rather hang with Jada Pinkett Smith when suggested he hang with Will Smith after an influencer suggests Smith gets bedroom tips from the rapper
Week 9 winners and losers is led by Florida, which appears to be going in the wrong direction, and Michigan State, which continues to clown its rival.
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program sits at No. 1 on the Misery Index after Week 9 after the Wolverines blew a big lead and lost to their in-state rivals.