Moritz Seider with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

Michigan Wolverines football will take on Michigan State Saturday afternoon in East Lansing for the first top-10 matchup in the series since 1964. The “grit” of this group, to use Jim Harbaugh’s word, is all the more enjoyable after a 2020 undercut by what the coach saw as a lack of commitment from some members of his team. Four players opted out of the COVID-19-plagued season—some of them stars—six more transferred before the first game had been played, and Harbaugh alluded generally to others who might not have been all in as the season spiraled into a 2–4 mess.