Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 01/16/2023
The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. “Obviously, we weren’t playing great, but it seemed like everything that could go wrong was,” MacKinnon said.
With his 51-point performance in Monday's win over Charlotte, Jayson Tatum passed Larry Bird for the most regular-season 50-point games in Boston Celtics history.
A Russian soldier has blown up a grenade and started a fire on the territory of a military unit in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, causing deaths and injuries, the media report. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS; 112 Telegram channel Details: On 14 January, the platoon commander, a senior sergeant, blew up an RGD-5 anti-personnel fragmentation grenade in a military unit.
Keenan Anderson, cousin of a BLM founder, is among three men of color who have died this year after encounters with LAPD officers. A vigil was packed.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Michaels is not happy that fans from the internet called his Jags-Chargers broadcast 'low energy.'
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
The Flyers were blown out by the NHL-leading Bruins, 6-0, Monday afternoon. How quickly can John Tortorella's team get back up again? By Jordan Hall
Despite the Lakers' protests, the NBA upheld the referees' decision to not call a foul on Joel Embiid at the end of Sunday's loss to Philly.
Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defence with a four-set victory over Britain's Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit through injury without hitting a ball.Nadal was on court when Australia's talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.