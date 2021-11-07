Moritz Seider with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/06/2021
Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal at 3:45 of overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night. Rookies had a hand in all of the Red Wings goals. Lucas Raymond, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft, recorded three assists to go along Seider’s winner.
