Moriah Jefferson makes a great defensive play for the steal
Matt Harmon & Andy Behrens devote a the episode to preparing fantasy managers for the two most overlooked and eye-rolled positions on the roster: kickers & defenses.
This isn’t going to be like most of fractional opportunities we’ve seen in the past from head coaches.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
Arguably “the most unappreciated great player of his generation” will get his due Saturday after a glorious NBA and international career.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is feeling good about the status of a pair of key offensive contributors.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Gregg Popovich, officially one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history and arguably its best ever, has been reluctant to join his colleagues in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the wait is over.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.