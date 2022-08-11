Moriah Jefferson with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury
Moriah Jefferson (Minnesota Lynx) with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/10/2022
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/10/2022
Paul Green, who represented Australia during a decade-long playing career and then guided North Queensland Cowboys to its first National Rugby League premiership title during a successful run as a coach, has died. In a Twitter post Thursday, the NRL said: “The rugby league community has lost a legendary player and coach today.”
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
Courtney Vandersloot scored 28 points but it wasn't enough as the Chicago Sky fell 111-100 to the Seattle Storm.
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA
Here's everything you need to know about how the WNBA selects its MVP, when the announcement is made and who the favorites are.
The Sparks' schedule and ban on charters has the team sleeping in airports and exhausted as it was shown in the 97-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
WNBA teams can't book charter flights for their players, so the Sparks were sleeping on airport benches.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/09/2022
After 15 WNBA seasons and eight with the Minnesota Lynx, Sylvia Fowles is retiring after this season and will play her final game at Target Center Friday night.
