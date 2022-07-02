Moriah Jefferson with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Moriah Jefferson (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/01/2022
With Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. gone, the Warriors made a strong move by reportedly adding Donte DiVincenzo.
With the first 24 hours of NBA free agency in the books, we examined the winners and losers from a wild Day 1 of signings, trades and extensions.
Damion Lee's time with the Warriors reportedly is over.
The Warriors paid a massive luxury tax en route to the NBA championship.
Gary Payton II sent segments of Dub Nation into a frenzy with an IG story on Friday but he later clarified it wasn't a shot at the Warriors.
Here's the to-do list after the Warriors reportedly lost three players at the start of free agency.
Durant only wants to play in Miami if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are there.
Top 5 schools the Big Ten might go after now that it grabbed USC and UCLA?
Reports indicate that the Nets could be interested in a Kyrie Irving trade that sends young talent over from Charlotte.
Malcolm Brogdon adds depth to the Celtics' backcourt, but it also gives head coach Ime Udoka a decision to make with Marcus Smart. Former Celtics guard Eddie House explained what he believes the trade means for the Defensive Player of the Year.
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series
The Celtics landed free agent Danilo Gallinari on Friday, agreeing to a two-year deal. Chris Forsberg dissects the pros and cons of the signing and how he can help Ime Udoka's team next season.
Fred Couples didn’t mince words when asked about old friend Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf at the Icons Series this week.
Twitter went into a frenzy after the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
USC and UCLA are now in the Big Ten - Here are 14 schools who could join them in making that move
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep their roster together to make a run at a repeat. As the NBA's free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces. The reigning champions lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr. depart to the Toronto Raptors.
The Celtics made a couple of significant splashes on Friday, adding forward Danilo Gallinari and trading for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Here's what they reportedly are looking for after making those deals.
Gary Payton II reportedly finalizing a three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers is a massive loss for the entire Warriors organization.