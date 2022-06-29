Moriah Jefferson with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Moriah Jefferson (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/28/2022
The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, June 29. Ready to play? Here's what you need to know.
The cinematic event of our lifetimes is coming.View Entire Post ›
The Sixers were mentioned on Kyrie Irving's sign-and-trade list, but they didn't seem interested in the 30-year-old guard... but maybe they were after all? By Adam Hermann
Winona Ryder said that the period following her breakup with Johnny Depp in the early 1990s was similar to her 1999 film "Girl, Interrupted."
Sources said the Mavs are willing to give Brunson a five-year contract - which only Dallas can offer due to owning his Bird rights - that is comparable to the four-year, $85 million deal guard Fred VanVleet signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2020. ...
Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.
Draymond called up an old foe after winning championship No. 4.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports new intel on Anfernee Simons, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Nerlens Noel. Plus, Knicks trade talks.
The move clears more than $30 million in cap space for the Knicks, who reportedly are favorites to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency.
The Warriors felt extremely confident about their chances of winning the NBA Finals after this huge victory over the Boston Celtics.
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
Brooks Koepka said he’s allowed to change his opinions. However, he seemed reluctant to explain his reasoning during Tuesday's LIV presser.
Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed "major momentum" in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night. There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson's top choice and his inevitable destination. ...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't have time to offer input on draft options this month, but Ryan Rollins caught his eye.
Russell Westbrook only trails Stephen Curry among the highest-paid NBA players for next season. Check out the top-30 list here.
After helping the Celtics to their first NBA Finals berth since 2010, Marcus Smart shared a message for his doubters.
Spurs star Dejounte Murray is the subject of many NBA trade rumors this week, and the reported asking price to acquire him is very, very high.