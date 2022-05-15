Moriah Jefferson with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Motley Fool

When I found out the cost of Amazon Prime would be rising, I contemplated canceling my membership -- for about four seconds. Then I realized there was simply no way I was giving up my Prime membership because I rely heavily on Amazon to function as a human. As a busy working mom who has little time or patience for in-person shopping, I turn to Amazon every time I need a gift for a child's birthday party, replacement socks for my kids (for some reason, those are pretty much disposable in my household), school supplies, and so forth.